"The Last of Us Parte 2" se corona como el juego del año del 2020 en The Game Awards: además se estrenará una serie del videojuego en HBO

Si estás buscando un videojuego para esta Navidad o para disfrutar en el verano, "The Last of Us Parte 2" se coronó como el "Juego del año" (Goty, por sus siglas en inglés). Tras más de tres horas de ceremonia, la gala de premios le dio el máximo galardón al videojuego de Naughty Dog exclusivo para PS4.

La votación se realiza con la participación de más de 95 medios de todo el mundo y un jurado selecto. Pero eso no fue todo, el videojuego se llevó un total de 7 juegos. Los candidatos eran seis para el "Juego del año": "Ghost of Tsushima" (Sucker Punch), "Hades" (Supergiant Games), "Final Fantasy VII Remake" (Square Enix), "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" (Nintendo), "DOOM Eternal" (id Software) y el propio "The Last of Us Parte 2" (Naughty Dog).

Muy premiado

El ganador ha sido el que muchos esperaban; contaba con un total de nueve nominaciones a premios, incluida Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección Artística y Mejor Música. Sus premios han sido finalmente: Mejor Dirección, Mejor Interpretación, Mejor Narrativa Mejor Juego del Año, Mejor Diseño de Audio, Mejor Acción/Aventura y Mejor Logro en Accesibilidad.

“Sé que hablo en voz de todos, pero quiero agradecer a todos nuestros familiares por ayudarnos a hacer esto. Gracias”, ha dicho Neil Druckmann, copresidente de Naughty Dog y director de "The Last of Us Parte 2", con motivo de la entrega del premio.

The Game Awards

El nombre de "The Last of Us Parte 2" se suma así a la lista compuesta por el resto de GOTY concedidos por The Game Awards desde 2014. En orden cronológico: "Dragon Age: Inquisition", "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt", "Overwatch", "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild", "God of War" y "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice".

Serie de The Last of Us en producción; se emitirá en HBO

Pero este juego ha recibido varios premios en el año: a finales de noviembre fue galardonado como Juego del Año por los Golden Joystick Awards 2020. Y en otra noticias, el futuro de la propiedad intelectual de este título pasará a la producción televisiva de Sony Pictures y HBO: una serie guionizada por Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) y Neil Druckmann. Pues si, la historia de Ellie será una serie de HBO.

Su estreno está previsto para no antes de 2021.

A continuación te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados en The Game Awards 2020 y sus ganadores (destacados).

Juego del Año

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Direccción

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Mejor Dirección Artística

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor logro en accesibilidad

The Last of Us Parte II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

Mejor Banda Sonora

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Mejor Diseño de Audio

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Actuación

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Juegos de Impacto

If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Mejor juego persistente

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor Indie

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Mejor Juego Móvil

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Mejor juego VR (Realidad Virtual

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron-Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saint & Sinners

Mejor Juego de Acción

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Mejor Juego de Aventura/Acción

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Juego de Rol

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Mejor Juego de Lucha

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Mejor Juego Familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor Juego de Estrategia/Simulación

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Mejor Juego Deportivo/Conducción

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Mejor Multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor Juego Debutante

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Mejor Esports