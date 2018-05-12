Está orgulloso de su decisión: Gastó miles de dólares en su transición a mujer, pero luego de tres años decidió volver a “vivir como hombre”
Asegura que es más feliz viviendo como hombre porque como transgénero lo aislaban y era muy estresante.
“La gente piensa que soy falso, pero realmente creía de pies a cabeza que era una mujer en el cuerpo de un hombre”. Así de claro es Alexander Veach, que se ha ganado un sinnúmero de críticas por su doble transición.
Hace tres años, el joven de 30 años, que señala ser bisexual, comenzó un tratamiento con hormonas y depilación láser y comenzó a vivir como Aria, señala el Daily Mail.
Según Alexander, tomó la primera decisión “después de experimentar con juegos de roles sexuales”. Tras ello vivía de día como Alex y de noche como Aria
Sin embargo, a fines del 2017 y mientras actuaba como un personaje transgénero en una obra de teatro en el Underground Theatre de Hollywood, asegura que se dio cuenta que no podía seguir viviendo como mujer y comenzó a “revertir” el proceso.
Dejó el estrógeno e inició una terapia con testosterona y dice que está más feliz viviendo como hombre porque como mujer transgénero se sentía aislada y era muy estresante.
Alexander detalla que uno de los problemas principales que ha tenido es con sus pectorales, ya que había desarrollado unos senos redondos. Indica que no quiere someterse a cirugía y por eso está realizando un exhaustivo trabajo en el gimnasio para luchar contra la ginecomastia.
El joven indica que algunas personas lo han criticado y lo han catalogado de falso, incluso otros le han dicho que extrañan a Aria, sin embargo no se arrepiente de su decisión y agradece el apoyo que su familia le ha entregado en todo el proceso.
"La gente puede ser cruel, pero todos deben ser lo suficientemente valientes como para abarcar toda la gama de posibilidades en la vida”, afirmó.
