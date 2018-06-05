“Es la cosa más liberadora del mundo”: se orinó encima y mostró la foto para mandar un mensaje y que la gente no sienta vergüenza de sus limitaciones
La joven superó un grave accidente, pero tiene que vivir con las secuelas.
El año 2013 la vida cambió de forma radical para Emma Carey tras sufrir un gravísimo accidente mientras realizaba un salto en paracaídas.
La joven de 25 años, conocida en Australia como “la chica que cayó del cielo”, sobrevivió luego de caer desde miles de pies de altura y que su paracaídas no se abriera.
Emma asegura que no sabe “cómo ni por qué” está viva, pero que sin duda tenía una nueva oportunidad. Los doctores le dijeron que nunca volvería a caminar, pero tras un largo proceso de recuperación y varias operaciones lo puede hacer sin ayuda.
Sin embargo, Emma aún sufre los efectos de la caída y uno de los problemas que enfrenta día a día es la incontinencia urinaria.
La joven cuenta que en un principio se sentía avergonzada y apenas salía a la calle y trató de mantenerlo en secreto, pero cada vez se hacía más agotador.
La vejiga de Emma sólo podía “almacenar” 100 ml de orina por lo que constantemente pasaba en el baño y confiesa que se enojaba cada vez que “hacía encima”.
Pero llegó un momento en que se dio cuenta que si seguía así iba a pasar enojada toda la vida, por lo que tenía que volver a vivir como lo hacía antes del accidente.
“Le digo a la gente sobre mi incontinencia generalmente 10 minutos después de conocerlos”, indica, y agrega que no hay ningún amigo que no la haya visto orinarse en los pantalones.
En una entrevista con Mamamia, la joven dijo que se había atrevido a mostrar la foto luego de la conversación con una pequeña hace un par de meses.
I’ve seen this photo floating around the internet lately so thought I’d take a moment to chat about my pee covered pants. This is what I look like every. single. day. Multiple times a day. I think because I can walk, people tend to think I have completely recovered from my spinal cord injury but the truth is I still have many lasting effects, one of them being that I am completely incontinent with both my bladder and bowels. At first I was so embarrassed by this and tried to keep it a secret. I didn’t leave the house because I was so worried that people would find out. I wouldn’t tell anyone why I had to be near a toilet at all times. I wouldn’t let anyone see my catheters or pads. I would run away and hide every time I had an accident. It was exhausting trying to keep it a secret, so instead I just didn’t let anyone close to me. It wasn’t long until I realised that if I was going to get upset and angry every time I peed myself, it would mean that I would be upset and angry every single day of my life. For the rest of my life. And that’s when it hit me.. I survived a bloody skydiving accident. I don’t know how or why but I know that it certainly wasn’t to live a depressing life. I owed myself way more than that. Now it’s five years later and I don’t think I have a single friend that hasn’t seen me pee. I tell people about my incontinence generally within 10 minutes of meeting them. And now I’m posting a picture of my pee covered pants to over 100,000 people without a second thought. The point of this isn’t for sympathy or for praise, it’s to show you that it is completely and entirely possible to not give a single sh*t about the things that people expect you to care about. Just because we have grown up to believe that certain things are taboo or shouldn’t be spoken about, doesn’t mean that they are. Just because people think you should feel embarrassed about something, doesn’t mean you need to. Just because people might judge you on a certain thing, doesn’t mean you need to care. How you feel about certain situations is entirely up to you. If you own your life and all your ‘flaws’, they will never be able to own you. It’s the most freeing thing in the world.
“Se me acercó y me dijo que es sorda de un oído, pero que estaba demasiado avergonzada para usar su audífono, pero cuando vio lo abierta que yo estaba para contar sobre mi uso de catéteres y compresas le había ayudado a no sentirse tan avergonzada…, pensé, vaya, necesito hablar más de esto”.
Es por eso que decidió subir la foto a Instagram en la que se ve con unos pantalones cortos cubiertos de orina. “Sólo porque la gente piense que debes avergonzarte por algo, no significa que necesites hacerlo”, escribió en la red social.
“Como te sientes acerca de ciertas situaciones depende completamente de ti. Es la cosa más liberadora del mundo”, sentenció.
