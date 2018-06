"Esa cosa nos estaba observando todo el tiempo": su hijo jugaba con un cocodrilo inflable mientras uno real lo acechaba de cerca

A gator wanted to play with us today!! Never in my life have I been so scared. This thing was watching us the whole time from the side of my house and it ran down my slip and slide into the pond. Now its just sitting there looking. I was making a fun video of Timmy playing with a blow up gator. The WHOLE time we had this unwated guest watching us. OMG!! Ava screamed so bad

Posted by Nicole Mojica on Monday, June 4, 2018