La increíble odisea del gato que anduvo 1.500 kms, estuvo perdido durante un año y medio y regresó en avión para reencontrarse con sus dueños

Bobby the stray cat was found in Fallon but went missing a year and a half ago…in Montana! Luckily Bobby is microchipped so when Fallon Animal Control scanned him, they found his proper owner- a 73-year-old man named Kyle, who has been searching for Bobby since he went missing. Kyle never gave up hope, he even put out special food for Bobby every night, hoping to coax him home. Bobby couldn’t smell the food but he’s headed home TOMORROW!! *Correction – the city is actually Great Falls, Montana – sorry for the error!*Follow along for updates as Bobby’s reunion unfolds 😻😻😻 #biggestlittlerescue #bobbysheadedhome #homewardbound

Posted by SPCA of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 4, 2018