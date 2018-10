Estuvo muy cerca de ahogarse: el notable trabajo en equipo de un grupo de rescate que logró salvar a un leopardo que cayó en un pozo de 9 metros de profundidad

Leopard Rescued From A 30-ft Deep Well In Otur, Maharashtra!

#BREAKINGNEWS!An approx. 7 year old female #Leopard escaped a narrow brush with death after falling into a 30 foot deep well in Yadavwadi village located in the Otur range, #Maharashtra. The animal was rescued by the Wildlife S.O.S team & the Forest Department and is currently under observation at the #ManikdohLeopardRescueCenter. Catch the exclusive video of the rescue operation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88McpxcJHW8

Posted by Wildlife S.O.S on Sunday, October 7, 2018