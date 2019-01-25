Axilas de unicornio: la nueva tendencia que la rompe en internet

View this post on Instagram

🌈Feel The Rainbow🌈 This is making the rounds on the Internet again because of the Janu-hairy trend. Just a friendly reminder that a woman’s beauty, and the type of beauty she chooses to ascribe to, has absolutely nothing to do with making herself sexually attractive to you. If you have a problem with body hair, especially a woman choosing to bear the kind of hair that MEN have conditioned us to believe is wrong, gross, or disgusting, that is YOUR problem. Why are you so offended by hair? It must be painful to live in such a fragile little world. My page is fully devoted to empowering women and all creativity within beauty, if that hurts your little feelers I’ll gladly show you to the door. I’ve put up with too many gorilla-hair-assed men to put up with your nonsense. This is my friend @anomalilly , she is powerful, fierce, and proud to be a woman, body hair and all and I was happy to color that hair for her ♥️✌🏻 #januhairy #fragilemasculinity