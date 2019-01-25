Axilas de unicornio: la nueva tendencia que la rompe en internet
¿Te unirías al #UnicornArmpitHair?
Todos quisimos ver a un unicornio alguna vez en la vida. Cuando éramos pequeños teníamos libros donde los personajes místicos tenían aventuras. Otras veces acompañaban a las estereotipadas princesas de los cuentos de hadas. Justamente queriendo romper esos estándares es que una nueva tendencia ha surgido.
Pero para que existiera esta nueva tendencia, nació una antes. Se trataba del #Januhairy. Un día la inglesa Laura Jackson, estudiante de teatro de la Universidad de Exeter notó algo fundamental. Amaba cómo se sentía su cuerpo al momento de dejarse crecer los vellos de las axilas. Así a través de redes sociales quiso reivindicar la no depilación en las axilas como acto simbólico de liberación femenina. Por ello comenzó el reto de pasar el mes de enero sin depilarse. La única cláusula es que se puede alargar durante el tiempo que quieras.
Pelo de unicornio
De la mano de este reto se retomó la otra tendencia, criticada y aislada anteriormente. Se trata del UnicornArmpitHair y es una locura. Quienes lo sigan deberán teñir los cabellos de su axila con los clásicos colores del arcoíris relacionado al unicornio. Pero quienes lo han seguido lo hacen más por convicción y tendencia que por reto. Y es que hace años ya se puso en la mesa la discusión sobre la depilación femenina.
Aquí te dejamos un popular tutoría si es que la idea te ha gustado. Además adjuntamos a algunas mujeres que han realizado el reto y también opiniones.
🌈Feel The Rainbow🌈 This is making the rounds on the Internet again because of the Janu-hairy trend. Just a friendly reminder that a woman’s beauty, and the type of beauty she chooses to ascribe to, has absolutely nothing to do with making herself sexually attractive to you. If you have a problem with body hair, especially a woman choosing to bear the kind of hair that MEN have conditioned us to believe is wrong, gross, or disgusting, that is YOUR problem. Why are you so offended by hair? It must be painful to live in such a fragile little world. My page is fully devoted to empowering women and all creativity within beauty, if that hurts your little feelers I’ll gladly show you to the door. I’ve put up with too many gorilla-hair-assed men to put up with your nonsense. This is my friend @anomalilly , she is powerful, fierce, and proud to be a woman, body hair and all and I was happy to color that hair for her ♥️✌🏻 #januhairy #fragilemasculinity
So, I did a thing on Friday January 11 2019. I was able to check it off of my bucket list thanks to my friend Angeline! #januhairy has finally come and I was able to do my first vivid armpit color! I first saw it in 2013 and I've wanted to do it ever since… 6 years later my vivid pit dreams came true! Lol. #axillaryhair #unicornarmpithair #pithairdontcare #beyourownunicorn #jpms #pulpriothair #curtainsmatchthedrapes #naturalist #feminist #beautiful #doctoredlocks #donaldscottnyc #theunicorntribe #lol #girlpower
GUESS WHAT is the biggest trend for 2019?!?! 😂#unicornarmpithair and yes…. we offer this service at #phenixsalonsuitesidaho 🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄 . . . #itsinstyle #tryitatleastonce #unicornstyle #unicornhair #rainbowarmpits #armpithair #addcolortoyourlife #happiness #brightenyourday #idahofalls #idahofallssalon #idahofallshair #booktoday #armpitbeauty #2019hairtrends #ownit
Y no sólo mujeres han caído en este reto.