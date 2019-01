El hallazgo que sorprendió a los científicos: encuentran bolsa plástica flotando en el espacio y sobre la Tierra

A109qEX

A109qEX is an Apollo-type potentially hazardous asteroid with a diameter of 120-260 metres. It was first observed on October 21st at ATLAS-HKO, Haleakala, and it made a close approach today, October 23rd, at a distance of 0.024 AU (3.6 million km) from Earth. A109qEX is currently visible at +15.4 mag, moving at a rapid 63 arcminutes per hour.#SpotTheAsteroidNortholt Branch ObservatoriesAsteroid DayNEOShield-2Qhyccd

Posted by Northolt Branch Observatories on Tuesday, October 23, 2018