Tiene 21 años y ya dio la vuelta completa al mundo: joven se convierte en Récord Guinness tras viajar a todos los países del planeta
La mujer comparte en Instagram las fotos de los lugares que ha recorrido.
Una estadounidense de 21 años identificada como Lexie Alford se convirtió en la persona más joven en viajar a todos los países del mundo de acuerdo al Récord Guinness.
El último punto al que llegó fue Corea del Norte, cumpliendo su sueño desde que cumplió los 12, cuando comenzó a ahorrar para poder ir a todos los rincones del planeta.
Y a los 18 ya conocía 72 naciones, logrando desde ese momento viajar a las 124 restantes que le faltaban. Muchas de ellas las conoció eso sí a sus padres, quienes tienen una agencia de viajes.
"Mis papás pusieron mucha importancia en mostrarme todos los estilos de vida en el mundo y eso tuvo un impacto muy profundo en la persona que soy hoy", afirmó a Fox.
Las fotos de sus viajes
La joven sube constantemente imágenes a su cuenta de Instagram para mostrar en qué lugar del mundo anda, lo que ha hecho que tenga más de 120 mil seguidores.
Sobre sus puntos favoritos, aseguró que son lugares que escapan de la normalidad, dando como ejemplo a Venezuela y Pakistán.
"Mi objetivo final es mostrar que el mundo no es un lugar aterrador y cada cultura alberga bondad a pesar de las inestabilidades políticas", expresó Lexie.
"Quiero inspirar a otros para que elijan el camino menos transitado, rompiendo conceptos erróneos comunes acerca de los países menos visitados del mundo y los viajes en solitario de mujeres", remató la joven.
Mira algunas de las postales
OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD🌍🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning 🎉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Misunderstood creatures 🐍 I honestly did a terrible job planning my trip in Sri Lanka. I usually try to get away from cities and tourist traps to get a more authentic feel for the country I’m visiting. Choosing the path less traveled can occasionally/inevitably lead to unexpected complications, wasted time and frustration. Sometimes we miss once in a lifetime opportunities. Sometimes our experiences don’t live up to the expectations we created in our minds. And that’s to be expected! Being able to accept that things didn’t go the way you wanted them to and making the best of it anyway is a really important life lesson traveling has taught me. This photo reminds me that even mistakes can result in something beautiful & unexpected
Travel therapy should be covered by health insurance 🤙🏼 Seriously though. It’s unbelievable what traveling has done for my mental health. I was a pretty depressed & angsty kid when I was in high school because I felt like I didn’t belong there. I felt like I didn’t have anything in common with the people around me. All my frustration and unhappiness is what ended up fueling me to save up as much as I could and start backpacking. That’s when everything changed for me. As soon as I got out of my hometown bubble and realized there’s so much more out there for me. Discovering that there’s so many beautiful places and awesome people scattered all around the world made my outlook on life change completely. Even if you can’t afford to travel right now, you can always change your perspective in smaller ways. Do whatever you can to get active outside in the fresh air, whether it be hiking or photography or whatever calls to you. Take a road trip to somewhere you’ve never been, even if it’s only an hour away from your house. Small trips like that are how you can gain momentum but be careful, once you get going it’s really hard to stop!
Inspiration strikes me when I have a thought that is immediately followed by ‘ha, there’s absolutely no way I could do that’. That’s where the spark of possibility is born. A curiosity about my own potential. I was talking to a few of my friends last night and they said they couldn’t think of anything they could go out and do right now that would really scare & excite them at the same time. That got me thinking- maybe they just hadn’t taken enough time to look into what challenges them physically, creatively, etc? What do you guys think- if you could go out right now and do something crazy, what would it be? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by @fearlessandfar
Visiting Mauritius was a dream of mine for so long that I was worried maybe the real place wouldn’t match the story in my head. Not sure if I just got really lucky in this country but it was as if I was in a movie where everything has this surreal cinematic quality. Also couldn’t believe how warm & full of life the ocean was just right off the beach! Feeling nostalgic ✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What’s a country you’ve always dreamed of going to?
Roasting marshmallows over the DOOR TO HELL 🔥 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Last week I was camping in the middle of nowhere with @fearlessandfar & a bunch of drunk Russian speaking men. Being fed way too much food from the kindest locals and running around this pit of fire was definitely one of the most epic & memorable nights of my life. No one really knows how Darvaza Crater was created but it’s been burning for over 40 years. Its such a fitting addition to this otherwise mysterious landscape. Have you ever seen anything like this before?? 🤯 #Turkmenistan
In that moment, all the worries and distractions of real life faded away. All that was left was the human connection between nature and the spirit of adventure. There was nothing that could have made the experience any better than it already was. I consciously tried to remember everything about this feeling because I knew it was only temporary and I want to be able to channel that energy into my daily life. For me, these realizations are what traveling is all about. Before you leave you have no idea how much you’re going to get out of these experiences… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‘This is My Venezuela’ blog up now🇻🇪♥️ link in bio