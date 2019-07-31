Cachorro fue abandonado junto a su madre y sus 10 hermanos y ahora se transformó en toda una sensación en redes sociales por su increíble “bigote”
Demasiado lindo.
Un cachorro de sólo 5 semanas se está transformando en toda una sensación en redes sociales por el adorable “bigote” que tiene a todos enamorados.
Salvador Dolly, como le pusieron en el refugio en honor a Salvador Dalí, tiene apenas 5 semanas y fue encontrada junto a sus 10 hermanos y su madre abandonados en Dallas, señala Fox 5 DC.
#MustachePuppy has a name 〰️ meet Salvador Dolly! Wanna help us save more dogs like her? We need FOSTERS in both #NYC and #Dallas to care for our pups before adoption! We were only able to save Dolly and her family because we had a foster to take them in – the more people we have ready to open their hearts and homes to a dog in need, the more we can save! If you can foster anywhere from a couple days to a couple weeks, we need YOU. Plus you get to just cuddle and stare at an adorable dog without a long term commitment, so like, it's pretty freakin' awesome. Fill out our foster application now at heartsandbonesrescue.com and you could help save the life of a dog like Dolly 🖤
Todos los caninos fueron atendidos y cuidados en Hearts & Bones Rescue en un primer momento y ya se les logró ubicar en un hogar temporal, donde estarán hasta que dejen de amamantarse.
Ladies and gents, we give you 〰️THE MUSTACHE PUPPY〰️ We just rescued this pup, her 10 siblings and their beautiful mama thanks to our friends at @dallasanimalservices and a $5,000 grant from @maddiesfund at the @bestfriendsanimalsociety National Conference! The whole fam is heading to an amazing foster home in Dallas today, where they'll get lots of love and the medical care they need. NYC friends – are you ready for this?! Mustache pup and co will be looking for foster and forever homes in the Big Apple the last week of August. Apply to foster or adopt today at heartsandbonesrescue.com, and tell us mustache pup sent you 〰️
Desde el refugio publicaron varias fotos y de inmediato Salvador Dolly se volvió toda una sensación en redes sociales y cientos de personas quieren que se convierta en su mascota.
〰️MUSTACHE PARTY〰️ Mustache Puppy, mama and all her babies are out of the shelter and settled in their Texas foster home! We have officially lost our minds over this family 😂 Stay tuned for more #MustachePuppy and co updates! We can't wait to find them their forever homes 🖤