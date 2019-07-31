Cachorro fue abandonado junto a su madre y sus 10 hermanos y ahora se transformó en toda una sensación en redes sociales por su increíble “bigote”

View this post on Instagram

#MustachePuppy has a name 〰️ meet Salvador Dolly! Wanna help us save more dogs like her? We need FOSTERS in both #NYC and #Dallas to care for our pups before adoption! We were only able to save Dolly and her family because we had a foster to take them in – the more people we have ready to open their hearts and homes to a dog in need, the more we can save! If you can foster anywhere from a couple days to a couple weeks, we need YOU. Plus you get to just cuddle and stare at an adorable dog without a long term commitment, so like, it's pretty freakin' awesome. Fill out our foster application now at heartsandbonesrescue.com and you could help save the life of a dog like Dolly 🖤