Citas en tiempos de cuarentena: la vio desde su edificio y le envío su número telefónico usando un dron

View this post on Instagram

Here’s something to cheer you up. Perhaps you’ve seen or heard about Jeremy and Tori on social media — Brooklyn neighbors who saw each other from their respective rooftops and began dating in a time of quarantine. With the help of a drone, video chat and a helpful roommate, Jeremy courted Tori as thousands of fans on Instagram and TikTok cheered them on. Check out our Story about @toricigs and @jermcohen to find out how this rooftop romance came together. Photo by @maxwellswift.