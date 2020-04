Nace en Kenia cría entre cebra y burro: se llama "Zonkey"

View this post on Instagram

Working with wildlife, one learns to expect the unexpected. Even the most seemingly straightforward story can eventually reveal its true stripes and end up surprising us all. This is certainly the case with a wayward zebra that our SWT/KWS Tsavo Vet Unit moved from community land back to a protected area last year. It was an uneventful translocation, and she has been thriving in her new home ever since. We were pleasantly surprised to recently discover that she had given birth — and that surprise reached new heights when we realized that her foal was not a zebra, but a zebra-donkey hybrid called a zonkey! Zebras have a 12-month gestation period, so it’s not difficult to connect the dots. During her time living with the community last year, she had clearly become acquainted with an amorous donkey. We’re happy to report that mum and baby are in perfect health, and we look forward to watching this unusual family unit continue to flourish. Read the full story on our website, at: sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/news/updates/zonkey _________ Photos © David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust #SheldrickTrust #DSWT #zebra #zonkey #kenya #whyilovekenya #conservation #tsavo #protect #africa #wildlife