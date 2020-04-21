Derretimiento de ternura: Captan a dos pingüinos abrazados en medio de la noche

Es la imagen del momento en redes sociales. Se trata de dos pingüinos que fueron fotografiados en medio de la noche mientras uno abrazaba al otro, en un acto que ha generado total ternura entre los cibernautas.
Eso sí, la fotografía fue capturada hace un año en un balneario de Melbourne, Australia, pero recién hace unos días que fue viralizada en medio de la pandemia por coronavirus.
"En momentos como este, los verdaderamente afortunados son aquellos que pueden estar con la persona que más aman. Capturé este momento hace aproximadamente un año", escribió Tobías, el autor de la imagen en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Estos dos pingüinos de hadas posados sobre una roca con vista al horizonte de Melbourne estuvieron allí durante horas, revoloteando, observando las brillantes luces del horizonte y el océano", relató el artista.
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • 📸 @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec