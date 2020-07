Challenge Accepted: el fenómeno internacional que llenó Instagram de fotos de mujeres en blanco y negro

View this post on Instagram

#challengeaccepted @vanessabryant & @kellysawyer -spreading love #womensupportingwomen these last few weeks have been incredibly fulfilling and heart wrenching and all the things as I’ve shut down my norm work life and hunkered down w fam… at the end of the day, no matter which hat you are wearing at any moment, #mom #boss #daughter #wife #homegirl #sister #granddaughter #coworker -it feels good to know that you aren’t alone on this journey. Very appreciative of my peoples 💞(📷 @cash_warren)