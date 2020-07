El nicho de las zapatillas millonarias: así funciona un mercado de alta gama en Chile

View this post on Instagram

For the first time in its history, Jordan Brand tapped the design influence of a legacy fashion house, and the result is 2020’s most coveted sneaker. Both the Jordan 1 Dior High and Low are constructed in Italy with premium materials, most notably Dior’s iconic monogram pattern for the Swoosh. An icy translucent sole and Dior-branded tongue, Wings logo, and silver hang tag complete the look. Tap to cop on StockX.