"Hace un año, conocí al gato más triste que había visto. Ahora es el más feliz": así cambió la vida de "Bruce Willis" tras ser adoptado

"Hace un año, conocí al gato más triste que jamás había visto". Esto indica Sandra, tras contar como fue la primera vez que observó a Bruce Willis, un minino atigrado de siete años que había sido llevado a un refugio llamado Animal Human Society en la ciudad estadounidense de Minnesota.
El animal tenía cicatrices en diferentes lugares de su cuerpo, tenía los dientes astillados, una herida curada en el ojo y problemas con su sistema inmunológico. Todo esto tras estar durante años viviendo en las calles.
La mujer conoció al gato a través de una publicación de Facebook del recinto y se enamoró inmediatamente de él. Comenzó a visitarlo y a seguir su evolución. Pero, tras ver que durante todo un mes el felino seguía allí, decidió ir a adoptarlo pese a que no podía tener mascotas en su casa debido a su contrato de arriendo.
Pero Sandra consiguió que el dueño del inmueble hiciera una excepción, y así fue como llegó Bruce Willis a vivir con ella. Y un año después, la vida del gatito cambió.
"¡Permítanme decirles, honestamente, nunca había visto un gato tan ansioso por estar en un transportín para gatos! ¡Estaba tan listo para irse a casa!", indicaron desde el refugio de animales.
"Ha pasado un año desde que lo adopté. Y es el gato más feliz que conozco", afirmó la mujer.
A year ago today, I left work early to go to @animalhumanemn. I had been there several times to visit a cat named Bruce Willis. This day was different, though, because this day I was bringing him home. I’m not going to lie, the thought of adopting a former stray with several health issues scared me. It didn’t get better when I was about to fill out the paperwork and the shelter staff told me he would need dental surgery. It certainly didn’t get better when people visited his little room and he started biting them in their legs as they were trying to leave 🙈 I told myself that I could still back out, but as I looked into his sad eyes, I also realized that I couldn’t leave him there. When I saw his reaction when I brought him home, my worries went away. I’ve never seen a happier cat before! But let me be honest, we didn’t live happily ever after right away. There were many times I asked myself if I had done the right thing. Before I got him, I had never administered medications to a cat before. Now I had to do it up to 15 times a day. Sleepless nights, costly vet bills, behavioral issues, food allergies…it turned me into a wreck. I’m telling you this not to diminish our story in any way, but so that other people who are facing the same problems know that they’re not alone. It didn’t happen overnight, but slowly, our days got better. I found food that he could eat, he didn’t need any more medications, and he started sleeping all night next to me on what has now become his pillow. Today it has been one year since I brought him home and I wouldn’t change a thing. So much has happened in our lives and in the world since then, and I’m so happy to have him by my side. Happy Gotcha Day, Brucie ❤️❤️❤️