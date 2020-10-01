Empresario compra edificio del banco que le negó préstamo años atrás por ser "demasiado joven": "Tenía razón al creer en mi mismo"
"Me sentí humillado, frustrado y triste. No tenía un plan B", relató al respecto Adam Deering sobre la experiencia que vivió hace 18 años atrás.
Adam Deering, un empresario británico de 39 años, decidió comprarse el edificio del banco que le negó un préstamo cuando tenía 21, por ser "demasiado joven".
Según relató el hombre al portal Ladbible, hace unos días atrás concretó el negocio, en el mismo inmueble en donde años atrás le negaron el préstamo de 12.800 dólares para iniciar su propio emprendimiento.
"Antes de ingresar al banco oré porque no tenía dinero para concretar mi sueño", indicó el hombre sobre lo ocurrido hace 18 años.
"Me senté cruzando los dedos, mientras la gerente tomó mi plan de negocios, lo revisó rápidamente y en un tono muy condescendiente dijo que era demasiado joven y sin experiencia comercial […]. Me sentí humillado, frustrado y triste. No tenía un plan B", expresó.
Previamente a esto, Deering había renunciado a su trabajo tras ahorrar dinero que le permitía el primer trimestre de alquiler de una pequeña oficina, consiguiendo además una línea telefónica en préstamo.
"Pasé cuatro meses llamando a potenciales clientes sentado en el piso porque no podía permitirme un escritorio ni una silla", afirmó.
Finalmente, su negocio prosperó y lo vendió en 6,4 millones de dólares en 2014. En la actualidad invierte en diversos proyectos, como la compra del inmueble en casi 600 mil dólares, el cual espera convertir en un edificio residencial.
"Para mí, comprar el edificio del banco hace que todo vuelva al punto de partida y demuestra que tenía razón al seguir creyendo en mí mismo", manifestó.
Big thanks to @ladbible for writing this story. 🙌🏻 . . So last week I bought the bank building where I got knocked back for a loan at 21 years old! 🙌🏻😂 . . So when I was a broke ass 21 year old I had a dream to work for myself and setup my own business! 👍🏻 . . I created a business plan, made an appointment with the bank manager to speak about setting up and account and getting a business loan, before I went into the bank I prayed as I had zero cash and had no idea how I would realise my dream without it. 💯 . . I sat down with my fingers and toes crossed and the woman who was the bank manager took my business plan went through it quickly and in a really patronisingly tone said the problem is Adam you are a bit young and you have no business experience. This isn’t something we can do at this stage. 🤦🏻♂️😫 . . My heart sank, I felt humiliated, frustrated and sad. I had no plan B. 💔 😢 . . I had already quit my job and had managed to scrape enough money together to pay the first quarters rent and I got a phone-line off BT which was on 30 days credit terms. . . I didn’t have any money to buy a desk or chair so as a result I spent 4 months on the floor with the phone off BT and the Thompson Local. 😊 . . No marketing budget, no Google or Social media to even advertise in, just a burning desire to succeed! 🔥 . . So I bought the bank building where they declined me for the £10K business loan! 🙌🏻 . . For me this was a great day! 🤩 . . Remember your current situation is never your final destination! ✊🏻💪🏻 . . #findtheaction