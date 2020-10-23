"Mi hermosa mamá está embarazada de su primer nieto": mujer le prestó el vientre a su hija para que pudiera tener hijos

View this post on Instagram

I just want to to say we are absolutely overwhelmed with the love and kind words we have received! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! ⁣ ⁣ Never in a million years did I expect to receive so many touching messages, from all of the world, of women struggling with infertility and loss. ⁣ ⁣ 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬⁣ 1 in 8 couples ⁣ 7.4 million people⁣ Someone you know ⁣ 𝒮𝑜𝓂𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝓂𝑒⁣ ⁣ Don’t be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others.⁣ ⁣ ⁣