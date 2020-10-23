"Mi hermosa mamá está embarazada de su primer nieto": mujer le prestó el vientre a su hija para que pudiera tener hijos
Julie Loving, una mujer de 51 años, decidió ayudar a su hija con problemas de fertilidad para que pudiera traer al mundo a su primer hijo.
Según informa el portal estadounidense Today, la madre vio durante años a su hija Breanna Lockwood luchar contra la infertilidad, sufriendo cuatro transferencias de embriones fallidas, dos abortos espontáneos y un embarazo ectópico.
Ante esto, la joven de 29 años comenzó a pensar junto a su esposo Aaron en usar un portador gestacional. “La mayoría de los estadounidenses no pueden pagar una portadora gestacional”, señaló al respecto el especialista en fertilidad de Breanna, el Dr. Brian Kaplan de Fertility Centers of Illinois, quien indicó que los costos pueden llegar a los 100 mil dólares.
I just want to to say we are absolutely overwhelmed with the love and kind words we have received! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Never in a million years did I expect to receive so many touching messages, from all of the world, of women struggling with infertility and loss. 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 1 in 8 couples 7.4 million people Someone you know 𝒮𝑜𝓂𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝓂𝑒 Don’t be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others.
Dicho monto no estaba al alcance de Breanna, quien compartió su desazón con su madre, quien en un acto de amor decidió ofrecerle su ayuda. "Estaba realmente triste. Sabía que quería ayudar, pero seguí diciendo que no".
Sin embargo, siguió insistiendo y cuando acompañó a su hija a un control al cual no pudo asistir el esposo de ella, recalcó que quería ser la portadora de su nieto.
"Mi reacción inmediata fue: 'Esto no es algo bueno'. Normalmente, una portadora gestacional debe tener menos de 40 años, pero en medicina hay que mirar a un individuo y personalizarlo", sostuvo el médico.
Pese a esto, todos los exámenes determinaron que Julie estaba en perfectas condiciones para ser la portadora de su nieto, mediante inseminación artificial.
"Todo ha sido perfecto"
En la actualidad, Loving tiene 35 semanas de embarazado y aseguró que "todo ha sido perfecto".
"Ha sido un embarazo de libro de texto", afirmó.
Breanna en tanto ha mostrado la evolución del estado de su madre a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol… I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity … I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography
"Hecho con mucho amor y un poco de ciencia … Baby Lockwood será traído a este mundo a través de un portador gestacional, y el portador de este pequeño milagro es muy especial. MI MAMÁ", escribió en una publicación.
"El mayor apoyo en mi vida nos está dando nuestra mayor bendición. ¡Mi hermosa mamá está embarazada de su primer nieto, Aaron y mi hijo biológico, como portador gestacional!", destacó la joven.
