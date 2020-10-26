Leonardo DiCaprio destaca nacimiento de la ranita del Loa en Chile: "Le han dado esperanza al mundo"
"Ahora, gracias a un increíble equipo de especialistas en zoológicos, los animales están sanos y se reproducen, lo cual es fundamental para la supervivencia y conservación de esta especie", escribió el actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
Leonardo DiCaprio destacó este lunes el nacimiento de 200 nuevas crías de ranas del Río Loa en el Zoológico Nacional en Chile.
En agosto del año pasado, el actor resaltó los esfuerzos que se estaban haciendo para salvar a las ranas del Loa de la extinción.
"El Gobierno de Chile y un equipo de conservacionistas han hecho un trabajo increíble respondiendo rápidamente para tratar de rescatar a la rana del Loa de la extinción", sostuvo en dicha oportunidad.
The government of Chile and a team of conservationists have done an incredible job responding swiftly to try to rescue the Loa Water Frog from extinction, bringing the last few to the National Zoo of Chile to be nursed back to health. Share this message to encourage continued actions to #SaveTheLoaFrog! Share to spread the word. #SalvemosLasRanitasDelLoa Source: @global_wildlife_conservation @mmachile @carolinaschmidtz @mmaantofagasta @calamacultural @municipalidadcalama2019 @parquemetminvu @red.chilena.herpetologia, @cisunab, @Minvuchile and @cristianmonckeberg
Mientras que hace unos días atrás el ministro de Vivienda y Urbanismo, Felipe Ward, le envió un mensaje a DiCaprio, contándole sobre el nacimiento de 200 crías.
"Desde Chile tenemos buenas noticias para el ecosistema y la protección de especies amenazadas. Esta semana nacieron 200 crías de ranas del Loa en el Zoológico Nacional. Un paso importante en nuestro compromiso de proteger la fauna nativa", expresó la autoridad.
Hi @LeoDiCaprio! We have great news for the world environment and for the preservation of endangered species.This week 200 Loa Water Frogs were born in the National Zoo of #Chile. An important step that reinforces our commitment with the protection of native fauna #SaveTheLoaFrog pic.twitter.com/1Vw9smlj9h
— Felipe Ward (@FelipeWard) October 21, 2020
El mensaje de Leonardo DiCaprio
Mientras que este lunes, el actor publicó en su cuenta de Instagram que "casi 200 renacuajos diminutos que nacieron la semana pasada le han dado al mundo una gran esperanza para el futuro de la rana de agua Loa, una especie a la que le quedan menos de 20 adultos".
"Los renacuajos nacieron poco más de un año después de que un equipo de conservacionistas evacuara las últimas 14 ranas conocidas de un hábitat peligrosamente seco y las llevara al Zoológico Nacional de Chile (@parquemetminvu)", expresó.
"Ahora, gracias a un increíble equipo de especialistas en zoológicos, el los animales están sanos y se reproducen, lo cual es fundamental para la supervivencia y conservación de esta especie", remató DiCaprio.
Mira la publicación
Nearly 200 tiny tadpoles that hatched this past week have given the world great hope for the future of the Loa Water Frog, a species with fewer than 20 adults left. The tadpoles hatched a little more than a year after a team of conservationists evacuated the last-known 14 frogs from perilously dry habitat and brought them to the National Zoo of Chile (@parquemetminvu) Now, thanks to an incredible team of zoo specialists, the animals are healthy and breeding, which is essential for the survival and conservation of this species. @global_wildlife_conservation, the IUCN SSC Amphibian Specialist Group, and @amphibiansurvivalalliance are calling on the government of Chile to continue the great work it started and restore and protect the frogs’ habitat so they can someday return to the wild. Photo: Metropolitan Park of Santiago – Parquemet
Por su parte, la cuenta del Parque Metropolitano agradeció el mensaje de DiCaprio.
"Muchas gracias @leonardodicaprio! Este lunes el actor ganador del Oscar y activista medioambiental, destacó en su cuenta de Instagram el nacimiento de 200 ranitas del Loa en el Zoo Nacional. Seguiremos trabajando con mucho cariño y esfuerzo para la conservación de esta linda especie y su hábitat", expresaron.
¡Muchas gracias @leonardodicaprio! Este lunes el actor ganador del Oscar y activista medioambiental, destacó en su cuenta de Instagram el nacimiento de 200 ranitas del Loa en el Zoo Nacional. Seguiremos trabajando con mucho cariño y esfuerzo para la conservación de esta linda especie y su hábitat.