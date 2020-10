"¿Qué demonios es esto?": captan por primera vez a extraño calamar y hallazgo sorprende a científicos

View this post on Instagram

Exciting news! This appears to be the FIRST observation of Spirula – also known as a Ram's Horn Squid – alive and in its natural environment. Very rarely seen or captured, they have many extinct relatives, but are the only living member of genus Spirula, family Spirulidae, order Spirulida. From Wikipedia: "The shell of Spirula is extremely light in weight, very buoyant, and surprisingly durable; it very commonly floats ashore onto tropical beaches (and sometimes even temperate beaches) all over the world. This seashell is known to shell collectors as the ram's horn shell." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spirula This wiki diagram shows the placement of the spiraling shell internally – it has chambers that researcher believes may allow for buoyancy control, similar to a nautilus. What a wonderful vision on this last ROV dive of the #EdgeGBR expedition! #OzOceans2020