Después de más de 150 años vuelven a nacer guacamayos rojos y verdes en estado salvaje en Argentina
La buena noticia se da dentro del proyecto de Tompkins Conservation de restaurar ecosistemas, donde nacieron tres polluelos en el Parque Nacional Iberá.
Tuvieron que más de 150 años para que guacamayos salvajes volvieran a nacer en Argentina. Así lo confirmó la fundación Tompkins Conservation, dedicada a la restauración de ecosistemas en Chile y el vecino país.
En el Parque Nacional Iberá nacieron tres polluelos rojos y verdes, los primeros en estado salvaje y según la fundación "son símbolos del poder de la regeneración, una estrategia productiva para revertir la crisis de la biodiversidad", un proyecto que también existe en Chile con otras especies.
La creación de parques nacionales, el rewilding y la protección de biodiversidad, como respuestas ante la crisis climática, trascienden las fronteras. Los invitamos a seguir la nueva cuenta de nuestros socios estratégicos: Tompkins Conservation Global @TompkinsRewild #rewilding https://t.co/oL9A9pFe4u
— Tompkins Conservation Chile (@TompkinsConserv) November 3, 2020
La idea del proyecto es "sanar nuestro planeta y nuestra propia conexión con la naturaleza", trabajando con osos hormigueros gigantes, ciervos de las pampas, pecaríes, cóndores y huemules, entre otros, además de depredadores como el jaguar y la nutria gigante de río.
"Buscamos aumentar las poblaciones de especies amenazadas o en peligro de extinción". Por lo mismo es tan importante el nacimiento de las aves, lo que permite que puedan rehabilitar sus habitad naturales, dejando de lado la domesticación que les ha causado daño.
La fundación Tompkins Conservation, liderada por Kris Tompkins, cuenta con el apoyo de grandes filántropos, donde destaca Leonardo Di Caprio.
La fundación Tompkins Conservation anunció el nacimiento de los guacamayos:
