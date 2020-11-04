Después de más de 150 años vuelven a nacer guacamayos rojos y verdes en estado salvaje en Argentina

View this post on Instagram

In such difficult times, it has been great to be able to share some good news this month, with the birth of three wild Red-and-green chicks in Iberá National Park, the first macaws born in the wild in Argentina in over 150 years, a project of Tompkins Conservation through our strategic partners, Rewilding Argentina. They are symbols of the power of rewilding – a proactive strategy to reverse the biodiversity crisis by restoring whole, functioning ecosystems to heal our planet and our own connection to nature. Join Kris Tompkins tomorrow as she presents our ambitious Rewilding projects in Chile and Argentina and discusses how Rewilding can be an Engine of biodiversity, as part of the Global Landscape Forum. Link in bio to register. Tompkins Conservation has worked to restore the ecosystems in Argentina and Chile through park creation and rewilding, and through are strategic partners we have successfully rewilded numerous species, including macaws, giant anteater, pampas deer and peccaries, are working to return top predators like the jaguar and giant river otter and to increase populations of endangered or threatened species such as the huemul deer, southern rhea, Wolffsohns vizcacha and others. For more information on these and other rewilding projects, follow @rewilding_argentina @tompkinsconservationchile Photos from Rewilding Argentina of red and green macaws by @rafa_abuin @matiasrebak and @bethjwald @kristine_tompkins @truenaturefoundation #GLFbiodiversity #Globallandscapeforum #Rewilding #macaws #ibera