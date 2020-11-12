"Definitivamente fue un proceso surrealista": mujer de 51 años dio a luz a su propia nieta tras prestar el vientre a su hija
La estadounidense Julie Loving dio a luz a su propia nieta, luego que su hija luchara durante años contra la infertilidad para tener a su primer hijo.
Finalmente dio a luz Julie Loving, la mujer de 51 años que había facilitado su vientre para que su hija tuviera a su primer bebé. De esta forma, la madre de la joven tuvo a su propia nieta tras un complicado parto.
La pequeña Briar Juliette Lockwood, nació el pasado 2 de noviembre, y hace unos días, su mamá Breanna Lockwood dio a conocer la primeras fotografías de su hija en Instagram.
El caso saltó a la luz pública hace unas semanas, cuando la propia Breanna dio a conocer su caso. Tras el nacimiento de la bebé, Breanna aseguró que "definitivamente fue un proceso surrealista"
"Todos los sentimientos vinieron a la vez, solo ver a mi mamá pasar por todo y todo lo que ha hecho por mí y sigue haciendo", agregó.
ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ… 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒓 𝑱𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅 Born 11/2/20 2:24pm 7 lbs 1 oz 19.25 inches and has filled our hearts with so much joy!! My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments! 📸: Fresh 48 with @rachellangloisphoto