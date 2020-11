Perro se reencuentra con su familia seis años después de haberse perdido

Missing Texas dog reunited with family six years later

When Debi and DaNae Vasquez let their Chihuahua mix, King, out in the yard of their San Antonio home, they never imagined it would be one of the last times they saw their furry friend. King went missing from their yard that day, more than six years ago. They never lost hope that King would be reunited with the family and did everything they could to bring King back home, including offering a reward. Somehow, King ended up more than 1,300 miles away at the Humane Society of Broward County where his microchip revealed just how far from home he had gone. Read the full story: https://bit.ly/3e6W0cw

