Todos extranjeros: los nombres que siguen en carrera para tomar la banca de la U

Beñat San José MAZATLAN, MEXICO - MARCH 01: Beñat San Jose coach of Mazatlan looks on during the 8th round match between Mazatlan FC and Necaxa as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at Kraken Stadium on March 01, 2022 in Mazatlan, Mexico. (Photo by Sergio Mejia/Getty Images) (Sergio Mejia/Getty Images)