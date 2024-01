¡Cada vez más cerca del podio!: “Chaleco” López sumó una nueva victoria y está en la cuarta posición en la tabla general

🏁 Stage 5️⃣ - Challenger 🛠



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Francisco Lopez Contardo

🥈 Austin Jones

🥉 Eryk Goczal



A first stage win at ths year's event for Chilean driver Lopez



See the full results and standings here 👉https://t.co/fYY9fDnZmo#Dakar2024 pic.twitter.com/DPY610nFRM