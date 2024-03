Dos equipos se meterán entre los ocho mejores de Europa y la contienda va a estar vibrante

Arsenal vs Porto: UEFA Champions League 2023/24 PORTO, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 21: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal controls the ball whilst under pressure from Wendell of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Porto and Arsenal FC at Estadio do Dragao on February 21, 2024 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (David Ramos/Getty Images)