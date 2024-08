Thomas Ceccon, el “crush” olímpico, es captando durmiendo en un parque: las condiciones de la Villa Olímpica en el ojo del huracán

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Swimming

Paris (France), 29/07/2024.- Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon of Italy poses after the Men 100m Backstroke final of the Swimming competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France, 29 July 2024. (100 metros, Francia, Italia) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

(RONALD WITTEK/EFE)