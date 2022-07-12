Entretenimiento

Premios Emmy 2022, conoce la lista completa de los nominados

La entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el 12 de septiembre

Por Andrea Rojas de León

La edición número 74 de los Emmy Awards se acerca y con esto, la lista de los nominados al galardón otorgado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense. Por otro lado, los encargados de dar a conocer las nominaciones de este año son, el ganador al Emmy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y la actriz y directora Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Los Premios Emmy se llevarán a cabo el lunes 12 de septiembre y la ceremonia, la podrás ver en vivo por medio de la cadena televisiva NBC y de acuerdo con varios rumores Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon o Seth Myers podrían ser los encargados de conducir esta edición.

Sigue las nominaciones en vivo:

Esta entrega de premios es considerada de suma importancia al igual que los GRAMMY, Premios Oscar y Tony y los cuatro juntos forman EGOT, que hasta este momento, solo 17 personalidades han conseguido las cuatro estatuillas.

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Programa de competencia:

  • Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Bravo Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor actriz de comedia:

  • Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco - “The Flight Attendant”
  • Elle Fanning - “The Great”
  • Issa Rae - “Insecure”
  • Jean Smart - “Hacks”

Mejor actor de comedia:

  • Donald Glover - “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader - “Barry”
  • Nicholas Hoult - “The Great”
  • Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”

Serie de comedia:

  • “Abbott Elementary” - (ABC)
  • “Barry” - (HBO)
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm” - (HBO)
  • “Hacks” - (HBO Max)
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - (Amazon)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” - (Hulu)
  • “Ted Lasso” - (Apple TV+)
  • “What We Do in the Shadows” - (FX)

Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Colin Firth - “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield - “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Oscar Isaac - “Scenes from a Marriage”
  • Michael Keaton - “Dopesick”
  • Himesh Patel - “Station 11″
  • Sebastian Stan - “Pam and Tommy”

Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Toni Collette - “The Staircase”
  • Julia Garner - “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James - “Pam and Tommy”
  • Sarah Paulson - “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
  • Margaret Qualley - “Maid”
  • Amanda Seyfried - “The Dropout”

Serie limitada o de antología:

  • “Dopesick” - (Hulu)
  • “The Dropout” - (Hulu)
  • “Inventing Anna” - (Netflix)
  • “Pam & Tommy” - (Hulu)
  • “The White Lotus” - (HBO)

Actriz principal en una serie dramática:

  • Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney - “Ozark”
  • Melanie Lynskey - “Yellowjackets”
  • Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
  • Reese Witherspoon - “The Morning Show”
  • Zendaya - “Euphoria”

Actor principal en una serie dramática:

  • Jason Bateman - “Ozark”
  • Brian Cox - “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-jae - “Squid Game”
  • Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott - “Severance”
  • Jeremy Strong - “Succession”

Serie dramática:

“Better Call Saul” - (AMC)

“Euphoria” - (HBO Max)

“Severance” - (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” - (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” - (Netflix)

“Succession” - (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” - (Showtime)

