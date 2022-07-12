Premios Emmy 2022, conoce la lista completa de los nominados

La edición número 74 de los Emmy Awards se acerca y con esto, la lista de los nominados al galardón otorgado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense. Por otro lado, los encargados de dar a conocer las nominaciones de este año son, el ganador al Emmy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y la actriz y directora Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).
Los Premios Emmy se llevarán a cabo el lunes 12 de septiembre y la ceremonia, la podrás ver en vivo por medio de la cadena televisiva NBC y de acuerdo con varios rumores Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon o Seth Myers podrían ser los encargados de conducir esta edición.
Sigue las nominaciones en vivo:
Esta entrega de premios es considerada de suma importancia al igual que los GRAMMY, Premios Oscar y Tony y los cuatro juntos forman EGOT, que hasta este momento, solo 17 personalidades han conseguido las cuatro estatuillas.
Programas de variedades y talk-show:
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The #Emmy nominees for Variety Talk Series are:@TheDailyShow (@ComedyCentral)@JimmyKimmelLive (@ABCNetwork)@LastWeekTonight (@HBO)@LateNightSeth (@NBC)@ColbertLateShow (@CBS)#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/SZLS2dzgCf— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2022
Programa de competencia:
- Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Bravo Top Chef
- The Voice
The #Emmy nominees for Competition Program are:@AmazingRaceCBS@Lizzo’s #WatchOutfortheBigGrrrls (@PrimeVideo)@NailedIt (@Netflix)@RuPaulsDragRace (@VH1)@BravoTopChef @NBCTheVoice#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/cnoSFm4nbc— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2022
Mejor actriz de comedia:
- Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco - “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning - “The Great”
- Issa Rae - “Insecure”
- Jean Smart - “Hacks”
Mejor actor de comedia:
- Donald Glover - “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader - “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult - “The Great”
- Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
Serie de comedia:
- “Abbott Elementary” - (ABC)
- “Barry” - (HBO)
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm” - (HBO)
- “Hacks” - (HBO Max)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - (Amazon)
- “Only Murders in the Building” - (Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” - (Apple TV+)
- “What We Do in the Shadows” - (FX)
The #Emmy nominees for Comedy Series are:@AbbottElemABC#Barry (@HBO)#CurbYourEnthusiasm (@HBO)#Hacks (@HBOMax)@MaiselTV (@PrimeVideo)@OnlyMurdersHulu@TedLasso (@AppleTVPlus)@TheShadowsFX#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/zXRdYj1TMJ— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2022
Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:
- Colin Firth - “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield - “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac - “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton - “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel - “Station 11″
- Sebastian Stan - “Pam and Tommy”
Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:
- Toni Collette - “The Staircase”
- Julia Garner - “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James - “Pam and Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson - “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
- Margaret Qualley - “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried - “The Dropout”
Serie limitada o de antología:
- “Dopesick” - (Hulu)
- “The Dropout” - (Hulu)
- “Inventing Anna” - (Netflix)
- “Pam & Tommy” - (Hulu)
- “The White Lotus” - (HBO)
The #Emmy nominees for Limited or Anthology Series are:@DopesickOnHulu@TheDropoutHulu#InventingAnna (@Netflix)@PamandTommy (@Hulu)#TheWhiteLotus (@HBO / @HBOMax)#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/cSOvXxWhBF— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2022
Actriz principal en una serie dramática:
- Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney - “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey - “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon - “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya - “Euphoria”
Actor principal en una serie dramática:
- Jason Bateman - “Ozark”
- Brian Cox - “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae - “Squid Game”
- Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott - “Severance”
- Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
Serie dramática:
“Better Call Saul” - (AMC)
“Euphoria” - (HBO Max)
“Severance” - (Apple TV+)
“Squid Game” - (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” - (Netflix)
“Succession” - (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” - (Showtime)
The #Emmy nominees for Drama Series are:@BetterCallSaul (@AMC_TV)@EuphoriaHBO#Ozark (@Netflix)#Severance (@AppleTVPlus)@SquidGame (@Netflix)@Stranger_Things (@Netflix)@Succession (@HBO)@Yellowjackets96 (@Showtime)#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/5AuZqnNdKa— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2022