Se vendió por medio millón de dólares una guitarra rota en el escenario por Kurt Cobain

Sold for $486,400. A circa 1973 Fender Mustang electric guitar that was owned, stage-played, smashed, and signed by Kurt Cobain of Nirvana.



"Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" auction taking place at the Hard Rock in New York City