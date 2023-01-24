“Premios Óscar 2023”: Lista completa de nominados y cuándo se celebrarán

Cada año, los “Premios Óscar” son una de las premiaciones más comentadas, y ya se dieron a conocer a los nominados en las diferentes categorías de este 2023, a continuación, te compartimos todo lo que necesitas saber.
A través de YouTube, los conductores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams fueron encargados de enlistar una a una las ternas para dar a conocer a los afortunados que este año buscarán la presea.
¿Cuándo se realizarán?
El evento se celebrará domingo 12 de marzo, en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, que se ha convertido en un escenario representativo, pues cada año alberga la ceremonia.
Lista de nominados
Mejor Película
- “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Malte Grunert
- “Avatar: El sentido del agua” – James Cameron y John Landau
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh
- “Elvis” – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman y Patrick McCormick Schuyler Weiss
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan,, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang
- “The Fabelmans” - Kristie Macosko Kreiger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
- “Tár” – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert
- “Top Gun: Maverick” -Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer
- “Triangle of Sadness” - Erik Hemmerndorff y Philippe Bober
- “Women Talking” – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett
- Ana de Armas
- Andrea Riseborough
- Michelle Williams
- Michelle Yeoh
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler
- Colin Farrell
- Brendan Fraser
- Paul Mescal
- Bill Nighy
Mejor Director
- Martin McDonagh
- Daniel Wkan
- Daniel Scheinert
- Steven Spielberg
- Todd Field
- Ruben Östund
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett
- Hong Chau
- Kerry Condon
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Stephanie Hsu
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Judd Hirsh
- Barry Keoghan
- Ke Huy Quan
- Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- “Babylon” - Mary Zophers
- “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” – Ruth Carter
- “Elvis” – Catherine Martin
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once” - Shirley Kurata
- “Mrs. Harries Goes To Paris” – Jenny Beavan
Mejor banda sonora
- “All Quiet On Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann
- “Baylon” – Justin Hurwitz
- “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Son Lux
- “The Fabelmans” – John Williams
Mejor Sonido
- “All quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: El sentido del agua”
- “The Batman”
- “Elvis”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Película Internacional
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Argentina, 1985″
- “Close”
- “Eo”
- “The Quiet Girl”
Mejor Fotografía
- “All Quieto On The Western Front” – James Friend
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” - Darius Khondji
- “Elvis” – Mandy Walker
- E”mpire of Light” – Roger Deakins
- “Tár” – Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor Película Animada
- “Pinocho de Guillermo Del Toro” - Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey
- “El Gato con Botas: El último deseo” – Joel Creaford y Mark Swift
- “The Sea Beast” – Chris Williams y Joel Schlanger
- “Turning Red” – Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- “All quiet on the Western Front”
- “Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor Guión Original
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything everywhere at once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor montaje
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything everywhere all at once”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Canción Original
- “Applause”
- “Hold my hand”
- “Klift me up”
- “Naatu Naatu”
- “This is life”
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: El sentido del agua”
- “Babylon”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: El sentido del agua”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “The Whale”
Mejor Documental
- “All that Breathes”
- “All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny”
- Mejor Cortometraje live-action
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le pupille”
- “NightRide”
- “The Red Suitcase”
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- “The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse!
- “The flying sailor”
- “Ice merchants”
- “My year of dicks”
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- “The elephant whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How do you measure a year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell effect”
- “Stranger at the gate”