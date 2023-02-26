Hulu: estos son los contenidos que se estrenan en el mes de marzo

El éxito de Hulu consiste en ofrecer una amplia variedad de contenidos, pasando por programas de televisión actuales hasta clásicos, y películas populares. La plataforma también ha invertido en programación original, permitiéndole ofrecer títulos exclusivo y atractivos para sus suscriptores.
Como cada mes, la plataforma streaming buscará atrapar la atención de los usuarios con series, películas y programas de gran interés.
Entre los títulos más relevantes para el mes de marzo se encuentra la sitcom, Unprisoned, protagonizado por Kerry Washington y Delroy Lindo. Además, se le suma el programa animado, ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’, sumado a la continuación de la serie ‘History of the World, Parte 2, y Up Here.
Si eres suscriptor de la plataforma Hulu, sigue leyendo que encontrarás los títulos que se estrenarán en marzo.
Estrenos de Hulu en marzo
1 de marzo
- Wreck: Complete Season 1
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- Anastasia (1997)
- Anonymous (2011)
- Another Earth (2011)
- Armored (2009)
- As Good As It Gets (1997)
- At Any Price (2013)
- Baby’s Day Out (1994)
- Broken Arrow (1996)
- Casa De Mi Padre (2012)
- Commando (1985)
- The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
- Dangerous Beauty (1998)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)
- Firehouse Dog (2007)
- Glory (1989)
- Groundhog Day (1993)
- Hitman (2007)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
- The Ides Of March (2011)
- In Her Shoes (2005)
- In The Cut (2003)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- L.A. Confidential (1997)
- Love And Basketball (2000)
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
- Rio (2011)
- The Shack (2017)
- The Shape Of Water (2017)
- Self/Less (2015)
- Siberia (2018)
- Sixteen Candles (1984)
- Son Of God (2014)
- Takers (2010)
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- Third Person (2014)
- The Town (2010)
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
- When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
- The Wife (2018)
2 de marzo
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
- National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere
- Bobby Flay: Special
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
- Next Exit (2022)
- Gulmohar (2023)
- Triangle of Sadness (2022)
- Waiting... (2005)
6 de marzo
- History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
- Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
- Rabbit Academy (2022)
- Among the Shadows (2019)
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere
- National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere
- Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
- The Inhabitant (2022)
15 de marzo
- UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
- FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary
- Watcher (2022)
- Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream
- On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream
- On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream
- The Oscars
- My Family: Series Premiere
- Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- Love, Diana: Complete Season 1
- Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11
- Bad Therapy (2020)
- Bayou Caviar (2018)
- Changeland (2019)
- Flux Gourmet (2022)
- In The Fade (2017)
- Serena (2014)
- Wetlands (2017)
- You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
- National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere
- Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2
- Intervention: Complete Season 3
- The Killing: Complete Season 1
- The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
- I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
- Official Competition (2021)
- There There (2022)
- Boston Strangler (2023)
- Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere
- Rubikon (2022)
- Summit Fever (2022)
24 de marzo
- Inu-Oh (2021)
- Rūrangi: Complete Season 2
- The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries
- Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1
- Call Jane (2022)
- Up Here: Complete Season 1
- The Estate (2022)
- Philomena (2013)
28 de marzo
- FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)
- Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
- Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
- RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9
- The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6
- Hunt (2022)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- Rye Lane (2023)