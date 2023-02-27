Estos fueron los ganadores de la gala de los SAG Awards

Este domingo 26 de febrero se celebraron los SAG Awards 2023, en los que el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos premia a los mejores actores y actrices. Este año, los Screen Actors Guild Awards no contó con transmisión en televisión, puesto que se transmitió exclusivamente en el canal de YouTube de Netflix, así como en las redes sociales de los SAG. La ceremonia tuvo lugar en el Fairmont Century Plaza en Los Ángeles.

Anoche, fueron “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Everything Everywhere All at Once” las cintas que las premiaciones, con obtuvieron cinco nominaciones cada una, empatando el récord de más nominaciones establecido previamente por “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chicago” (2002) y “Doubt” (2008).

Por el lado de la televisión, la última temporada de Netflix de “Ozark” lideró con cuatro nominaciones. Entre las comedias de televisión, “Barry” de HBO y “Only Murders in the Building” de Hulu obtuvieron tres nominaciones cada una.

A continuación, repasamos la lista de todos los ganadores de la noche:

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Sam Elliott (”1883″)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor elenco en una serie de drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor reparto de dobles en una serie

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett (Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Mejor reparto en una película

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Mejor reparto de dobles en una película