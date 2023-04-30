Amazon Prime Video: estos son los estrenos para el mes de mayo

La primavera está reventando con un nuevo crecimiento, pero algunas de las mejores ofertas nuevas de Amazon Prime Video en mayo miran hacia el pasado, ya sea Winston Churchill, la madre del ícono de los derechos civiles Emmett Till o incluso los aspectos más destacados del año pasado en la música country.
Desde dramas, comedias, terror y romances forma parte del nuevo contenido de la plataforma streaming para el mes de mayo.
A continuación conoce la lista de estrenos.
Estrenos de Amazon Prime Video para mayo de 2023
1 de mayo
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)
- Amistad (1997)
- Babe (1995)
- Babe: Pig In The City (1998)
- Babel (2006)
- A Beautiful Mind (2002)
- Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)
- Be Cool (2005)Biker Boyz (2003)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Blue Crush (2002)Blue Crush 2 (2011)
- Boogie (2021)
- Bound (1996)
- Bowling for Columbine (2002)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
- Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)Casa Grande - Temporada 1 Carrie (2002)
- Coneheads (1993)
- Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)
- Daniel visita un nuevo barrio (2022)
- La hora más oscura (2017)
- Cena para Schmucks (2010)
- Drillbit Taylor (2008)
- Eight Men Out (1988)
- Informe Europa (2013)
- Fracaso en el lanzamiento (2006)
- Atracción fatal (1987)
- Fletch (1985)
- Fletch Lives (1989)
- Olvidando a Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Llévalo al griego (2010)Baja (2009)
- Fantasma Town (2008)
- Tiroteo en el O.K. Corral (1957)
- Hamburger Hill (1987)
- Hard Eight (1997)
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
- Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)
- Hotel Rwanda (2004)Howard the Duck (1986)
- I Am Not Your Negro (2017)Identity Thief (2013)
- Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
- John Wick (2014)
- John Wick: Capítulo 2 (2017)
- John Wick: Capítulo 3 – Parabellum (2019)
- Kalifornia (1993)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
- Año bisiesto (2010)
- Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)
- Linsanity (2013)Madagascar (2005)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
- Masters of the Universe (1987)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- MasterChef México - Temporadas 1-4
- Conoce a Joe Black (1998)
- Memorias de una Geisha (2005)
- Monster Trucks (2016)
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- Numb3rs - Temporadas 1-6
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
- Of Mice and Men (1992)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
- Red River (1948)
- Reminiscence (2021)
- Repo Men (2010)
- Ricki and the Flash (2015)
- Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)
- Rumble In The Bronx (1996)
- Runaway Train (1985)
- Safe House (2012)
- Saving Face (2005)
- Scarface (1983)
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Stan & Ollie (2018)
- Stigmata (1999)
- Taxi - Temporadas 1-5
- Las aventuras de Tintín (2011)
- El semental negro (1979)
- El ultimátum de Bourne (2007)
- El dictador (2012)
- Las puertas (1991)
- El frente Page (1974)
- The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
- The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
- The Misfits (1961)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
- The Quiet Man (1952)
- The Rundown (2003)
- The Shootist (1976)
- The Terminal (2004)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- The Wiz (1978)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- They Might Be Giants (1971)
- Tres días del cóndor (1975)
- A Wong Foo, ¡gracias por todo! Julie Newmar (1995)
- True Grit (2010)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- Virtuosismo (1995)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)
2 de mayo
- Jimmy O. Yang: ¿Adivina cuánto? (2023)
5 de mayo
- ¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)
4 de mayo
- 90210 - Temporadas 1-5
- Beverly Hills 90210 - Temporadas 1-10
- Dynasty
- Freaks & Geeks Medium - Temporadas 1-7
- Reign - Temporadas 1-4
- Sabrina: The Teenage Witch - Temporadas 1-7
9 de mayo
- Hasta (2022)
10 de mayo
- La Vida Después del Reality
11 de mayo
- Espectáculo de los Premios de la Academia de Música Country (2023)
16 de mayo
- Elysium (2013)Zarna Garg: Uno en mil millones (2023)
18 de mayo
- The Ferragnez The Series - Temporada 2
19 de mayo
- Primo
- Ella dijo (2022)
21 de mayo
- Los hombres monumentos (2014)
23 de mayo
- Tres mil años de anhelo (2022)
26 de mayo
- Hohlbeins’ – El grifo (2023)Noche violenta (2022)
28 de mayo
- Top Five (2014)
29 de mayo
- Persecución caliente (2015)