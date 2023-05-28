Netflix: Conoce cuáles son los títulos que se despiden de la plataforma para el mes de junio

Lamentablemente, para muchos usuarios, el tiempo de sus series favoritas dentro de Netflix tiene caducidad.
Es por eso que a veces vemos una serie y, de repente, dejan de aparecer dentro del catálogo de plataformas como Netflix, que son populares en el mundo.
Por lo tanto, aprovechando que el mes de junio está por llegar, conoce la siguiente lista de títulos que se van a retirar de Netflix este nuevo mes.
Títulos que dicen ‘chao’ en Netflix para el mes de junio
1 de julio
- 122 (2019)
- 2 Hearts (2020)
- Attack on Titan (Season 1)
- B.A. Pass 2 (2017)
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
- Brahms: The Boys II (2020
- Burlesque (2010)
- Chippa (2020)
- Conan The Barbarian (1982)
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- Dear My Friends (Season 1)
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
- Edge of Seventeen (1998)
- Flushed Away (2006)
- Galaxy Quest (1999)
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)
- Inception (2010)
- Kalek Shanab (2019)
- Little Boxes (2016)
- Love.com (2017)
- Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3)
- Mind Game (Season 1)
- Mirai (2018)
- Monster House (2006)
- My Girl (1991)
- My Shy Boss (Season 1)
- Ouran High School Host Club (Season 1)
- Rango (2011)
- Revolutionary Love (Season 1)
- Ricky Zoom (Season 1)
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
- The Alpinist (2020)
- The Boy (2016)
- The DUFF (2015)
- The Dream Job (Season 1)
- The Founder (2016)
- The Perfect Dictatorship / La Dictadura Perfecta (2014)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- The Space Between Us (2016)
- The Stolen (2016)
- Turbo (2013)
- We Die Young (2019)
3 de junio
- A Road To Wellbeing (From Stress to Happiness) (2020)
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (Season 1)
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) – Netflix Original Removal
- A Silent Voice (2016)
- Project Papa (2018)
9 de junio
- Peter Rabbit 2 (2021)
- Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)
11 de junio
- Closet Monster (2015)
- Okko’s Inn (2018)
- Tango With Me (2010)
- Picture a Scientist (2020)
- The Devil Below (2021)
- Borges (Season 1)
- Front Cover (2015)
- Marlon (Seasons 1-2)
- Red Snow (2019)
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)
- The Mole (2 Seasons)
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)
- Unit 42 (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
16 de junio
- Avengers Climate Conundrum (2020)
- Pacificum: Return to The Ocean (2017)
- The Darkness (2016)
- The Last Hour (2017)
- Belleville Cop (2018)
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)
- Cairo Station (1958)