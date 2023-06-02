Lacrimógeno llanto en redes: Taylor Swift anunció fechas de concierto en Latinoamérica y dejó fuera a Chile

La cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift vendrá por primera vez a Latinoamérica, pero ojo...que dentro de todo el calendario dejó fuera a Chile, provocando el llanto masivo en redes sociales.
“The Eras Tour” en Latinoamérica sólo tiene fechas para Brasil, Argentina, y México.
Pero ojo, porque en el anuncio de Twitter, la cuenta oficial dice en letra chica, “fechas internacionales adicionales serán anunciadas pronto”, quizás aún haya alguna opción.
Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023
Y las redes sociales están hirviendo porque por años los fanáticos esperaban que la cantante viajara al continente.
Taylor Swift realmente le dijo a Chile 🇨🇱: pic.twitter.com/Fa6ldqxAEo— S. (@ManFuuckUrPride) June 2, 2023
CÓMO QUE LA TAYLOR SWIFT NO VIENE A CHILE QUE ES ESTOOOOO NOPUEDESER pic.twitter.com/R6EBsqDYkR— barb (@_silversky) June 2, 2023
Taylor Swift no viene a Chile JAJAJAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/qvXEFW4VEs— Walo Castro F. (@walo_cff) June 2, 2023