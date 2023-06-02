Entretenimiento

Lacrimógeno llanto en redes: Taylor Swift anunció fechas de concierto en Latinoamérica y dejó fuera a Chile

“The Eras Tour” en Latinoamérica sólo tiene fechas para Brasil, Argentina, y México.

Por Angélica Baeza
Taylor Swift anuncia concierto en México con ‘The Eras Tour’

(Captura de Pantalla)

La cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift vendrá por primera vez a Latinoamérica, pero ojo...que dentro de todo el calendario dejó fuera a Chile, provocando el llanto masivo en redes sociales.

Pero ojo, porque en el anuncio de Twitter, la cuenta oficial dice en letra chica, “fechas internacionales adicionales serán anunciadas pronto”, quizás aún haya alguna opción.

Y las redes sociales están hirviendo porque por años los fanáticos esperaban que la cantante viajara al continente.

