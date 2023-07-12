Premios Emmy 2023: Conoce la lista de nominados a lo mejor de la televisión

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos publicó la lista de nominados de la nueva edición de los premios Emmy, donde se galardona lo mejor del año para la televisión.
La 75° edición de los Premios tendrá a ‘Succession’ como la máxima favorita de la noche al obtener 27 nominaciones, seguida de ‘The Last Of Us’ con 24, ‘The White Lotus’ con 23 y ‘Ted Lasso’ con 21.
Esta lista posiciona nuevamente a HBO como la compañía con más series nominadas en premios importantes, seguida de Apple TV, que gracias a Ted Lasso se posiciona entre las mejores.
[Te recomendamos leer: ¿El mejor episodio de la televisión? Así ha sido la crítica del episodio 3 de la última temporada de Succession]
Nominados al Premio Emmy 2023:
A continuación la lista de nominados
Serie dramática
- “Andor”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Succession”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Yellowjackets”
Serie comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Wednesday”
Series limitada
- “Beef”
- “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
- Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
- Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
- Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
- Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
- Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
Actor Principal en una Miniserie o Película
- Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
- Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
- Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
- Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
- Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
- Steven Yeun (“Beef”)
Actriz Principal en una Miniserie o Película
- Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
- Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
- Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
- Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
- Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
- Ali Wong (“Beef”)
Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
- Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
- Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
- Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
- Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)
Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)
- Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
- Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)
- Theo James (“The White Lotus”)
- Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
- Alan Ruck (“Succession”)
- Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)
- Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)
Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)
- Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
- Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)
- Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)
- Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)
- J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
- Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)
Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película
- Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
- Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)
- Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
- Joseph Lee (“Beef”)
- Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)
- Young Mazino (“Beef”)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death”)
Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película
- Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
- Maria Bello (“Beef”)
- Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
- Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
- Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
- Merritt Wever “(”Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia
- Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”)
- Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Nathan Lane (“Only Murders In The Building”)
- Pedro Pascal (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Oliver Platt (“The Bear”)
- Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)
Actriz Invitado en una Serie de Comedia
- Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”)
- Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Judith Light (“Poker Face”)
- Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)
- Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)
Actor Invitado en una Serie Dramática
- Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”)
- James Cromwell (“Succession”)
- Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”)
- Arian Moayed (“Succession”)
- Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”)
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”)
Actriz Invitado en una Serie Dramática
- Hiam Abbass (“Succession”)
- Cherry Jones (“Succession”)
- Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”)
- Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”)
- Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”)
- Harriet Walter (“Succession”)
Variety Talk Series
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “The Problem With Jon Stewart”
Reality Competition Program
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Mirar el resto de los nominados en el siguiente enlace: