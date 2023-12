Cher pidió a una corte la tutela sobre su hijo de 47 años: tendrá control de sus finanzas y decisiones de negocio

🇺🇸CHER SEEKS CONSERVATORSHIP OF MIDDLE-AGED SON | ECHOES OF BRITNEY SPEARS' CASE?



Cher files for conservatorship of her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, amid concerns about his mental health and substance use.



This move comes after allegations of Allman being kidnapped for… pic.twitter.com/XX7xeyw2wL