¿Kung Fu Marvel? Afirman que la cuarta película animada estará inspirada en una famosa cinta de Spiderman

‘KUNG FU PANDA 4’ takes inspiration from the ‘Spider-Verse’ films.



“When a fight happens we have a face-off moment where we do a swipe - almost like an inkbrush paint - in the background. And we really went to town with the spirit realm.”



(Source: https://t.co/VV23mCJh6o) pic.twitter.com/hR2Vz0jc8c