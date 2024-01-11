Critics Choice Awards 2024: Todo lo que debes saber sobre los premios de la crítica cinematográfica

Los Critics Choice Awards han consolidado su posición como una destacada entrega de premios anual, otorgada por la Broadcast Film Critics Association para honrar los logros sobresalientes en el cine y la televisión. La edición 2024 ya ha anunciado a sus nominados, preparándose para reconocer una vez más a las estrellas que año tras año cautivan a las audiencias con sus proyectos en ambas plataformas. Este evento se presenta como un acontecimiento clave que celebra la excelencia en la industria del entretenimiento.

Le puede interesar: Critics Choice Awards 2023, la lista completa de ganadores

Cabe resaltar, que el evento será realizado el próximo 14 de enero y se llevará a cabo en el Hotel Century Plaza de Los Ángeles. Asimismo, se tiene que será conducido por Chelsea Handler, la comediante conocida por sus shows de stand up

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2024?

Mejor serie dramática

- The Crown (Netflix)

- The Diplomat (Netflix)

- The Last of Us (HBO Max)

- Loki (Disney+)

- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

- Succession (HBO Max)

- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max)

- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)

- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

- Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

- Abbott Elementary (ABC)

- Barry (HBO Max)

- The Bear (FX)

- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

- Poker Face (Peacock)

- Reservation Dogs (FX)

- Shrinking (Apple TV+)

- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)

- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)

- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie limitada

- Beef (Netflix)

- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

- Fargo (FX)

- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

- Love & Death (HBO Max)

- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

- A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor película hecha para tv

- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

- Finestkind (Paramount+)

- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

- No One Will Save You (Hulu)

- Quiz Lady (Hulu)

- Reality (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv

- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv

- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)

- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)

- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

- Bargain (Paramount+)

- The Glory (Netflix)

- The Good Mothers (Hulu)

- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

- Lupin (Netflix)

- Mask Girl (Netflix)

- Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie animada

- Bluey (Disney+)

- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

- Young Love (HBO Max)

- Mejor talk show

- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)

- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

Nominados en Cine

Mejor Película

- American Fiction

- Barbie

- The Color Purple

- The Holdovers

- Killers of the Flower Moon

- Maestro

- Oppenheimer

- Past Lives

- Poor Things

- Saltburn

Mejor Actor

- Bradley Cooper – Maestro

- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Colman Domingo – Rustin

- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

- Greta Lee – Past Lives

- Carey Mulligan – Maestro

- Margot Robbie – Barbie

- Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto

- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

- Ryan Gosling – Barbie

- Charles Melton – May December

- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

- America Ferrera – Barbie

- Jodie Foster – Nyad

- Julianne Moore – May December

- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor Joven

- Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

- Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

- Calah Lane – Wonka

- Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

- Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Elenco

- Air

- Barbie

- The Color Purple

- The Holdovers

- Killers of the Flower Moon

- Oppenheimer

Mejor Director

- Bradley Cooper – Maestro

- Greta Gerwig – Barbie

- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

- Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Adaptado

- Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

- Tony McNamara – Poor Things

- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Original

- Samy Burch – May December

- Alex Convery – Air

- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

- David Hemingson – The Holdovers

- Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

- Matthew Libatique – Maestro

- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Mejor Diseño de Producción

- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

- William Goldenberg – Air

- Nick Houy – Barbie

- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

- Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

- Lindy Hemming – Wonka

- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

- Holly Waddington – Poor Things

- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

- Barbie

- The Color Purple

- Maestro

- Oppenheimer

- Poor Things

- Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

- The Creator

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

- Oppenheimer

- Poor Things

- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

- American Fiction

- Barbie

- Bottoms

- The Holdovers

- No Hard Feelings

- Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

- The Boy and the Heron

- Elemental

- Nimona

- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

- Wish

Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa

- Anatomy of a Fall

- Godzilla Minus One

- Perfect Days

- Society of the Snow

- The Taste of Things

- The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

- Dance the Night – Barbie

- I’m Just Ken – Barbie

- Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

- Road to Freedom – Rustin

- This Wish – Wish

- What Was I Made For – Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

- Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie