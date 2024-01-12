Las 265 películas en contienda para ser nominadas a 'Mejor Película' en los Oscar 2024

Llega la temporada de premios y como todo cinéfilo sabe, la pelea por el mayor galardón de todos ya ha comenzado. Para este año, un total de 265 películas estarán disponibles para ser nominadas a “Mejor Película” en los premios Oscar 2024 y, a pesar de sonar como una enorme cantidad, tan solo un máximo de 10 podrá decir presente en la noche más importante del cine.

Producciones de todas partes del mundo, aunque su mayoría producciones estadounidenses, se encuentran dentro de la lista y leerla nos hace reflexionar sobre el buen año cinematográfico que 2023 a pesar de todas las polémicas y huelgas. Quizás se trate del comienzo de una nueva época dorada para el séptimo arte.

Todas las películas elegibles para “Mejor Película” en los Oscar 2024

• “About Dry Grasses”

• “Afire”

• “Air”

• “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

• “All of Us Strangers”

• “Altered Perceptions”

• “Amanda”

• “The Amazing Maurice”

• “America, We Salute the Military”

• “American Fiction”

• “American Symphony”

• “America’s Family”

• “Anatomy of a Fall”

• “Anselm”

• “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

• “Anyone but You”

• “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

• “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

• “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”

• “As We Know It”

• “Asteroid City”

• “At the Gates”

• “Baby Ruby”

• “Bad Press”

• “Barbie”

• “The Beanie Bubble”

• “Beau Is Afraid”

• “Before the Sunset”

• “Bella!”

• “Beyond Utopia”

• “Big George Foreman”

• “Biosphere”

• “BlackBerry”

• “The Blackening”

• “Blue Beetle”

• “Blue Giant”

• “Blue Jean”

• “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

• “Book Club: The Next Chapter”

• “Bottoms”

• “The Boy and the Heron”

• “The Boys in the Boat”

• “Brother”

• “The Burial”

• “Butcher’s Crossing”

• “Canary”

• “Candy Cane Lane”

• “Carlos”

• “Carmen”

• “Cassandro”

• “Champions”

• “Chang’an”

• “Chevalier”

• “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

• “Cocaine Bear”

• “The Color Purple”

• “Common Ground”

• “A Compassionate Spy”

• “Concrete Utopia”

• “Corner Office”

• “Country of Blind”

• “Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms”

• “The Creator”

• “Creed III”

• “Dalíland”

• “Deep Sea”

• “The Deepest Breath”

• “Dicks: The Musical”

• “The Disappearance of Shere Hite”

• “Dostojee”

• “Dream Scenario”

• “Dreamin’ Wild”

• “Drift”

• “Dumb Money”

• “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves”

• “Earth Mama”

• “The Eight Mountains”

• “80 for Brady”

• “Eileen”

• “El Conde”

• “Elemental”

• “The End We Start From”

• “Enys Men”

• “The Equalizer 3″

• “Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia”

• “The Eternal Memory”

• “Every Body”

• “Evil Dead Rise”

• “The Exorcist: Believer”

• “The Face of the Faceless”

• “Fair Play”

• “Fallen Leaves”

• “Fast X”

• “Ferrari”

• “Fingernails”

• “The First Slam Dunk”

• “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

• “Flamin’ Hot”

• “The Flash”

• “Flora and Son”

• “Foe”

• “Fool’s Paradise”

• “For the Animals”

• “Fremont”

• “Freud’s Last Session”

• “Full Circle”

• “Godland”

• “Godzilla Minus One”

• “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

• “Golda”

• “Golden Vanity”

• “Good Grief”

• “A Good Person”

• “Gran Turismo”

• “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

• “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant”

• “Hadik”

• “A Haunting in Venice”

• “Heart of Stone”

• “Here. Is. Better.”

• “The Hill”

• “The Holdovers”

• “The Home Fairy”

• “House Party”

• “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

• “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

• “Immediate Family”

• “In the Company of Rose”

• “In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis”

• “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

• “Infinity Pool”

• “Inside”

• “The Inventor”

• “Invisible Beauty”

• “The Iron Claw”

• “It Ain’t Over”

• “It Lives Inside”

• “Jacob the Baker”

• “Joan Baez I Am a Noise”

• “Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister”

• “John Wick: Chapter 4″

• “Journey to Bethlehem”

• “Joy Ride”

• “Jules”

• “The Killer”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “King Coal”

• “The Kitchen”

• “Knights of Santiago”

• “Knock at the Cabin”

• “Kokomo City”

• “La Chimera”

• “La Syndicaliste”

• “Lakota Nation vs. United States”

• “Landscape with Invisible Hand”

• “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

• “The League”

• “Leave the World Behind”

• “Leo”

• “The Lesson”

• “Let Us Make Eve”

• “Lift”

• “The Little Mermaid”

• “Little Richard: I Am Everything”

• “Lonely Castle in the Mirror”

• “Lonesome Soldier”

• “Lost Cos”

• “Love Again”

• “Lyvia’s House”

• “Maestro”

• “Mafia Mamma”

• “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

• “The Magician’s Elephant”

• “Mami Wata”

• “The Marvels”

• “Master Gardener”

• “May December”

• “Meg 2: The Trench”

• “M3gan”

• “Memory”

• “Migration”

• “A Million Miles Away”

• “The Miracle Club”

• “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie”

• “Miranda’s Victim”

• “The Mission”

• “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

• “Mr. Jimmy”

• “Monica”

• “The Monkey King”

• “Monster”

• “Moon Garden”

• “The Mother”

• “Moving On”

• “Mutt”

• “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3″

• “My Love Affair with Marriage”

• “My Sailor, My Love”

• “Napoleon”

• “Nefarious”

• “The Next Big Hit”

• “Next Goal Wins”

• “Nimona”

• “1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture”

• “No Hard Feelings”

• “The Nun II”

• “Nyad”

• “Occupied City”

• “Of an Age”

• “Once within a Time”

• “Online Blues”

• “Oppenheimer”

• “Origin”

• “Orlando, My Political Biography”

• “Our Father, the Devil”

• “Our Son”

• “Pain Hustlers”

• “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

• “Passages”

• “Past Lives”

• “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

• “The Peasants”

• “Perfect Days”

• “Perlimps”

• “The Persian Version”

• “The Pigeon Tunnel”

• “The Pod Generation”

• “Polite Society”

• “Poor Things”

• “Priscilla”

• “Prisoner’s Daughter”

• “The Promised Land”

• “R.M.N.”

• “Radical”

• “Rebel”

• “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

• “Renfield”

• “Reptile”

• “The Road Dog”

• “Robot Dreams”

• “Rose”

• “The Royal Hotel”

• “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

• “Rustin”

• “Saltburn”

• “Sanctuary”

• “Saving Ana”

• “Scrapper”

• “Scream VI”

• “Sharper”

• “Shayda”

• “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

• “She Came to Me”

• “Shelter in Solitude”

• “Shortcomings”

• “Showing Up”

• “Silver Dollar Road”

• “Simón”

• “Simone, Woman of the Century”

• “Sisu”

• “Sitting in Bars with Cake”

• “65″

• “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”

• “Smoking Causes Coughing”

• “Society of the Snow”

• “Somewhere in Queens”

• “A Song Film by Kishi Bashi – ‘Omoiyari’”

• “Sound of Freedom”

• “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

• “Spinning Gold”

• “Stamped from the Beginning”

• “The Starling Girl”

• “State of the Unity”

• “Statica”

• “Stephen Curry: Underrated”

• “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

• “Story Ave”

• “Strays”

• “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

• “Suzume”

• “Sweetwater”

• “Talk to Me”

• “The Taste of Things”

• “Taylor Swift / The Eras Tour”

• “The Teachers’ Lounge”

• “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

• “Tetris”

• “Theater Camp”

• “They Cloned Tyrone”

• “They Shot the Piano Player”

• “32 Sounds”

• “This Much We Know”

• “A Thousand and One”

• “Titina”

• “Tori and Lokita”

• “Tótem”

• “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

• “Trolls Band Together”

• “12th Fail”

• “20 Days in Mariupol”

• “2018 Everyone Is a Hero”

• “Uncharitable”

• “Unicorn Wars”

• “The Unknown Country”

• “Walid”

• “War Pony”

• “Warrior King”

• “We Dare to Dream”

• “We Might as Well Be Dead”

• “What Happens Later”

• “What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?”

• “When You Finish Saving the World”

• “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West”

• “Wildflower”

• “The Wind & the Reckoning”

• “Wish”

• “Wonka”

• “Yoshiki Under the Sky”

• “You Hurt My Feelings”

• “Your Fat Friend”

• “The Zone of Interest”