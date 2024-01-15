Oppenheimer sigue con paso perfecto y se consolida en los Critics Choice Awards 2024

La temporada de premios continúa este domingo 14 de enero tocó el turno para los Critics Choice Awards desde el The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, Los Ángeles.

Dichos premios son elegidos por la Critics Choice Association, resultado de la fusión entre la Broadcast Films Critics Association y la Broadcast Television Journalist Association, ambas integradas por críticos en el mundo.

La comediante Chelsea Handler fue la encargada de conducir la gala. Margot Robbie, Gael García Bernal, David Duchovny, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino y Brendan Fraser, fueron otros de los presentadores que entregaron los premios.

Chelsea Handler. Estos fueron los mejores looks de los Critics Choice Awards 2024. / Foto: Getty Images (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice)

Los Critics Choice Awards contemplaronn 41 categorías, mientras que el Premio a la Trayectoria fue para Harrison Ford, con una filmografía que rebasa las 80 producciones de cine y tv, como Indiana Jones y Star Wars.

Lista de ganadores Critics Choice Awards 2024

CINE

MEJOR PELICULA

American Fiction

Barbie

El color púrpura

The Holdovers

Los asesinos de la luna

Maestro

Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltbur

ACTOR

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Asesinos de la luna)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) (GANADOR)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)

ACTRIZ

Lily Gladstone (Asesinos de la luna)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a fall)

Greta Lee (Past lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor things) (GANADORA)

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown (American fiction)

Robert De Niro (Asesinos de la luna)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) (GANADOR)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May december)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor things)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (El color púrpura)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Julianne Moore (May december)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) (GANADORA)

ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN

Abby Ryder Fortson (Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret)

Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)

Calah Lane (Wonka)

Milo Machado Graner (Anatomy of a fall)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) (GANADOR)

Madeleine Yuna Voyles (The creator)

ENSAMBLE ACTORAL

Air

Barbie

El color púrpura

The Holdovers

Asesinos de la luna

Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

DIRECCIÓN

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) (GANADORA)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Martin Scorsese (Asesinos de la luna)

GUION ORIGINAL

May december

Air

Maestro

Barbie (GANADORA)

The Holdovers

Past Lives

GUION ADAPTADO

Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.

All of us strangers

American fiction (GANADORA)

Poor things

Oppenheimer

Asesinos de la luna

FOTOGRAFIA

Matthew Libatique (Maestro)

Rodrigo Prieto (Barbie)

Rodrigo Prieto (Asesinos de la luna)

Robbie Ryan (Poor things)

Linus Sandgren (Saltburn)

Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer) (GANADORA)

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Asesinos de la luna

Barbie (GANADORA)

Poor things

Asteroid City

EDICIÓN

Air

Barbie

Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

Poor things

Asesinos de la luna

Maestro

VESTUARIO

Barbie (GANADORA)

Wonka

El color púrpura

Poor things

Asesinos de la luna

Napoleón

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Barbie (GANADORA)

El color púrpura

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Priscilla

EFECTOS VISUALES

The creator

Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

Misión imposible

Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

Poor things

Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verso

COMEDIA

American fiction

Barbie (GANADORA)

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No hard feelings

Poor things

LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

The boy and the heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verso (GANADOR)

Tortugas Ninja: Caos mutante

Wish

LARGOMETRAJE EXTRANJERO

Anatomy of a fall (Francia) (GANADORA)

Godzilla minus one (Japón)

Perfect days (Alemania)

La Sociedad de la nieve (España)

The taste of things (Bélgica)

The zone of interest (Reino Unido)

CANCIÓN

“Dance the night” (Barbie)

“I’m just Ken” (Barbie) (GANADORA)

“Peaches” (Super Mario Bros, la película)

“Road to freedom” (Rustin)

“This wish” (Wish)

“What was I made for” (Barbie)

SCORE

Poor things

La sociedad de la nieve

Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verso

Asesinos de la luna

Barbie

TV

SERIE DRAMÁTICA

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The last of us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The morning show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange new worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max) (GANDORA)

Winning time: The rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO | Max)

ACTOR SERIE DRAMA

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) (GANADOR)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The last of us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

ACTRIZ SERIE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston – The morning show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The last of us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) (GANADORA)

Reese Witherspoon – The morning show (Apple TV+)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Khalid Abdalla – The crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The morning show (Apple TV+) (GANADOR)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth be told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The diplomat (Netflix)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMA

Nicole Beharie – The morning show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The crown (Netflix) (GANADORA)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange new worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The morning show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The bear (FX) (GANADORA)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker face (Peacock)

Reservation dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only murders in the building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What we do in the shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The other two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The bear (FX) (GANADOR)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation dogs (FX)

ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The bear (FX) (GANADORA)

Bridget Everett – Somebody somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker face (Peacock)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What we do in the shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The bear (FX) (GANADOR)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Palina Alexis – Reservation dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only murders in the building (Hulu) (GANADORA)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

SERIE LIMITADA

Beef (Netflix) (GANADORA)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A murder at the end of the world (FX)

A small light (National Geographic)

PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s last case: A monk movie (Peacock)

No one will save you (Hulu)

Quiz lady (Hulu) (GANADORA)

Reality (HBO | Max)

ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

Matt Bomer – Fellow travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The crowded room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s last case: A monk movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) (GANADOR)

ACTRIZ PARA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

Kaitlyn Dever – No one will save you (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The fall of the house of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A small light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) (GANADORA)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow travelers (Showtime) (GANADOR)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A small light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White house plumbers (HBO | Max)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO PARA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) (GANADORA)

Billie Boullet – A small light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The fall of the house of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The fall of the house of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

SERIE EXTRANJERA

Bargain (Paramount+)

The glory (Netflix)

The good mothers (Hulu)

The interpreter of silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) (GANADORA)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

SERIE ANIMADA

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim takes off (Netflix) (GANADORA)

Star Trek: Lower decks (Paramount+)

Young love (HBO | Max)

TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) (GANADOR)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

Mike Birbiglia: The old man and the pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now more than ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) (GANADOR)

Trevor Noah: Where was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an entertainer (Netflix)