Oppenheimer sigue con paso perfecto y se consolida en los Critics Choice Awards 2024

La temporada de premios continúa este domingo 14 de enero tocó el turno para los Critics Choice Awards desde el The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, Los Ángeles.
Dichos premios son elegidos por la Critics Choice Association, resultado de la fusión entre la Broadcast Films Critics Association y la Broadcast Television Journalist Association, ambas integradas por críticos en el mundo.
La comediante Chelsea Handler fue la encargada de conducir la gala. Margot Robbie, Gael García Bernal, David Duchovny, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino y Brendan Fraser, fueron otros de los presentadores que entregaron los premios.
Los Critics Choice Awards contemplaronn 41 categorías, mientras que el Premio a la Trayectoria fue para Harrison Ford, con una filmografía que rebasa las 80 producciones de cine y tv, como Indiana Jones y Star Wars.
Lista de ganadores Critics Choice Awards 2024
CINE
MEJOR PELICULA
American Fiction
Barbie
El color púrpura
The Holdovers
Los asesinos de la luna
Maestro
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltbur
ACTOR
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Asesinos de la luna)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) (GANADOR)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)
ACTRIZ
Lily Gladstone (Asesinos de la luna)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a fall)
Greta Lee (Past lives)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
Emma Stone (Poor things) (GANADORA)
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sterling K. Brown (American fiction)
Robert De Niro (Asesinos de la luna)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) (GANADOR)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Charles Melton (May december)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor things)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (El color púrpura)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Julianne Moore (May december)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) (GANADORA)
ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN
Abby Ryder Fortson (Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret)
Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)
Calah Lane (Wonka)
Milo Machado Graner (Anatomy of a fall)
Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) (GANADOR)
Madeleine Yuna Voyles (The creator)
ENSAMBLE ACTORAL
Air
Barbie
El color púrpura
The Holdovers
Asesinos de la luna
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
DIRECCIÓN
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) (GANADORA)
Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)
Martin Scorsese (Asesinos de la luna)
GUION ORIGINAL
May december
Air
Maestro
Barbie (GANADORA)
The Holdovers
Past Lives
GUION ADAPTADO
Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.
All of us strangers
American fiction (GANADORA)
Poor things
Oppenheimer
Asesinos de la luna
FOTOGRAFIA
Matthew Libatique (Maestro)
Rodrigo Prieto (Barbie)
Rodrigo Prieto (Asesinos de la luna)
Robbie Ryan (Poor things)
Linus Sandgren (Saltburn)
Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer) (GANADORA)
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Saltburn
Oppenheimer
Asesinos de la luna
Barbie (GANADORA)
Poor things
Asteroid City
EDICIÓN
Air
Barbie
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Poor things
Asesinos de la luna
Maestro
VESTUARIO
Barbie (GANADORA)
Wonka
El color púrpura
Poor things
Asesinos de la luna
Napoleón
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Barbie (GANADORA)
El color púrpura
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Priscilla
EFECTOS VISUALES
The creator
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3
Misión imposible
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Poor things
Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verso
COMEDIA
American fiction
Barbie (GANADORA)
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No hard feelings
Poor things
LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
The boy and the heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verso (GANADOR)
Tortugas Ninja: Caos mutante
Wish
LARGOMETRAJE EXTRANJERO
Anatomy of a fall (Francia) (GANADORA)
Godzilla minus one (Japón)
Perfect days (Alemania)
La Sociedad de la nieve (España)
The taste of things (Bélgica)
The zone of interest (Reino Unido)
CANCIÓN
“Dance the night” (Barbie)
“I’m just Ken” (Barbie) (GANADORA)
“Peaches” (Super Mario Bros, la película)
“Road to freedom” (Rustin)
“This wish” (Wish)
“What was I made for” (Barbie)
SCORE
Poor things
La sociedad de la nieve
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verso
Asesinos de la luna
Barbie
TV
SERIE DRAMÁTICA
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The last of us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The morning show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange new worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO | Max) (GANDORA)
Winning time: The rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO | Max)
ACTOR SERIE DRAMA
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) (GANADOR)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The last of us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
ACTRIZ SERIE DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston – The morning show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The last of us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) (GANADORA)
Reese Witherspoon – The morning show (Apple TV+)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Khalid Abdalla – The crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup – The morning show (Apple TV+) (GANADOR)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth be told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The diplomat (Netflix)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMA
Nicole Beharie – The morning show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki – The crown (Netflix) (GANADORA)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange new worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The morning show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Abbott elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The bear (FX) (GANADORA)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker face (Peacock)
Reservation dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What we do in the shadows (FX)
ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only murders in the building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What we do in the shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The other two (HBO | Max)
Jeremy Allen White – The bear (FX) (GANADOR)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation dogs (FX)
ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri – The bear (FX) (GANADORA)
Bridget Everett – Somebody somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker face (Peacock)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What we do in the shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The bear (FX) (GANADOR)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Palina Alexis – Reservation dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep – Only murders in the building (Hulu) (GANADORA)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
SERIE LIMITADA
Beef (Netflix) (GANADORA)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A murder at the end of the world (FX)
A small light (National Geographic)
PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s last case: A monk movie (Peacock)
No one will save you (Hulu)
Quiz lady (Hulu) (GANADORA)
Reality (HBO | Max)
ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
Matt Bomer – Fellow travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The crowded room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s last case: A monk movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) (GANADOR)
ACTRIZ PARA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
Kaitlyn Dever – No one will save you (Hulu)
Carla Gugino – The fall of the house of Usher (Netflix)
Brie Larson – Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A small light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) (GANADORA)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow travelers (Showtime) (GANADOR)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A small light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White house plumbers (HBO | Max)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO PARA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) (GANADORA)
Billie Boullet – A small light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The fall of the house of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The fall of the house of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
SERIE EXTRANJERA
Bargain (Paramount+)
The glory (Netflix)
The good mothers (Hulu)
The interpreter of silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix) (GANADORA)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
SERIE ANIMADA
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim takes off (Netflix) (GANADORA)
Star Trek: Lower decks (Paramount+)
Young love (HBO | Max)
TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) (GANADOR)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
Mike Birbiglia: The old man and the pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now more than ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) (GANADOR)
Trevor Noah: Where was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an entertainer (Netflix)