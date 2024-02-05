Entretenimiento

GRAMMYs 2024: Conoce la lista completa de ganadores

La entrega número 66 de los Premios GRAMMY se llevó a cabo el domingo 4 de febrero

Por Andrea Rojas de León
.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Este domingo 4 de febrero, se llevaron a cabo los GRAMMYs 2024 desde la Crypto.com Arena de Los Angeles, esta edición que es la número 66 será conducida por el comediante, actor, escritor y presentador Trevor Noah, quien regresa por cuarto año consecutivo como host de la ceremonia.

Para esta edición, tres nuevas categorías se integran a los Premios GRAMMY y se trata de “Mejor interpretación de música africana”, “Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo” y “Mejor grabación de baile pop” quienes harán su debut en la nombrada como la noche más grande de la música.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los GRAMMYs 2024:

Grabación del año

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
  • Jon Batiste – “Worship”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Álbum del año

  • Boygenius – The Record
  • Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
  • Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
  • Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
  • SZA – SOS
  • Taylor Swift – Midnights

Canción del año

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
  • Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
  • Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Mejor presentación pop solista

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
  • Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor presentación dúo/grupo pop

  • Labrinth (feat. Billie Eilish) – “Never Felt So Alone”
  • Lana Del Rey (feat. Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”
  • Miley Cyrus (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Thousand Miles”
  • SZA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – “Ghost in the Machine”
  • Taylor Swift (feat. Ice Spice) – “Karma”

Mejor álbum vocal pop

  • Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
  • Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
  • Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
  • Taylor Swift – Midnights

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”
  • Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
  • James Blake – “Loading”
  • Romy y Fred Again.. – “Strong”
  • Skrillex, Fred Again y Flowdan – “Rumble”

Mejor grabación pop/dance

  • Bebe Rexha y David Guetta – “One in a Million”
  • Calvin Harris (feat. Ellie Goulding) – “Miracle”
  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
  • Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
  • Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica

  • James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
  • The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
  • Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
  • Kx5 – Kx5
  • Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Mejor presentación rock

  • Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
  • Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
  • Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
  • Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Mejor presentación metal

  • Disturbed – “Bad Man”
  • Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
  • Metallica – “72 Seasons”
  • Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
  • Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Mejor canción rock

  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
  • Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
  • Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
  • The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Mejor álbum rock

  • Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
  • Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
  • Metallica – 72 Seasons
  • Paramore – This Is Why
  • Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman...

Mejor presentación de música alternativa

  • Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
  • Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
  • Boygenius – “Cool About It”
  • Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
  • Paramore – “This Is Why”

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys – The Car
  • Boygenius – The Record
  • Gorillaz – Cracker Island
  • Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor presentación R&B

  • Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
  • Coco Jones – “ICU”
  • Robert Glasper (feat. Sir y Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

Mejor presentación tradicional R&B

  • Babyface (feat. Coco Jones) – “Simple”
  • Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
  • PJ Morton (feat. Susan Carol) – “Good Morning”
  • SZA – “Love Language”
  • Victoria Monét (feat. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét) – “Hollywood”

Mejor canción R&B

  • Coco Jones – “ICU”
  • Halle – “Angel”
  • Robert Glasper (feat. Sir y Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”
  • SZA – “Snooze”
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Mejor álbum progresivo R&B

  • Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
  • Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy – Nova
  • Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
  • SZA – SOS
  • 6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Mejor álbum R&B

  • Babyface – Girls Night Out
  • Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
  • Emily King – Special Occasion
  • Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
  • Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Mejor presentación rap

  • Baby Keem (feat. Kendrick Lamar) – “The Hillbillies”
  • Black Thought – “Love Letter”
  • Coi Leray – “Players”
  • Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
  • Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor presentación rap melódico

  • Burna Boy (feat. 21 Savage) – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Drake y 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
  • Lil Durk (feat. J. Cole) – “All My Life”
  • SZA – “Low”

Mejor canción rap

  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Drake y 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
  • Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”
  • Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
  • Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”

Mejor álbum rap

  • Drake y 21 Savage – Her Loss
  • Killer Mike – Michael
  • Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
  • Nas – King’s Disease III
  • Travis Scott – Utopia

Mejor presentación country solista

  • Brandy Clark – “Buried”
  • Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
  • Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
  • Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Mejor presentación dúo/grupo country

  • Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
  • Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
  • Dierks Bentley (feat. Billy Strings) – “High Note”
  • Jelly Roll y Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
  • Vince Gill y Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
  • Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”

Mejor canción country

  • Brandy Clark – “Buried”
  • Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
  • Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
  • Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”

Mejor álbum country

  • Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
  • Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
  • Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
  • Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
  • Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Mejor presentación de raíces americanas

  • Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”
  • Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
  • Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
  • Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
  • Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”

Mejor presentación americana

  • Allison Russell – “The Returner”
  • Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
  • Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”
  • Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
  • Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Mejor canción de raíces americanas

  • Allison Russell – “The Returner”
  • Billy Strings (feat. Willie Nelson) – “California Sober”
  • Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”
  • Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
  • The War y Treaty – “Blank Page”

Mejor álbum americano

  • Allison Russell – The Returner
  • Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
  • Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
  • Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
  • Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Mejor álbum bluegrass

  • Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
  • Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
  • Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
  • Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
  • Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Mejor álbum folk

  • Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
  • Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
  • The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
  • Nickel Creek – Celebrants
  • Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
  • Paul Simon – Psalms
  • Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Mejor álbum pop latino

  • AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
  • Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
  • Maluma – Don Juan
  • Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
  • Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
  • Pedro Capó – La Neta

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana)

  • Bordado A Mano - Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez - Lila Downs
  • Motherflower - Flor De Toloache
  • Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes - Lupita Infante
  • GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma

Mejor álbum tropical

  • Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa
  • Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
  • VIDA - Omara Portuondo
  • MIMY & TONY - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  • Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives
  • Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
  • Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
  • Data - Tainy

Mejor álbum alternativo o rock latino

  • Cabra – Martínez
  • Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
  • Fito Paez – EADDA9223
  • Juanes – Vida Cotidiana (empate)
  • Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores (empate)

Mejor álbum reggae

  • Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
  • Beenie Man – Simma
  • Burning Spear – No Destroyer
  • Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
  • Julian Marley y Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Mejor álbum de comedia

  • Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
  • Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
  • Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
  • Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
  • Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y narración de cuentos

  • Meryl Streep – Big Tree
  • Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
  • Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
  • Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
  • William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales

  • Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
  • Various Artists – Barbie The Album
  • Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
  • Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 “Weird Al”
  • Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
  • Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”
  • Rihanna – “Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By)”
  • Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken [From Barbie the Album]”

Mejor video musical

  • The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
  • Troye Sivan – “Rush”
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Mejor película musical

  • David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
  • Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
  • Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now
  • Little Richard – I Am Everything
  • Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

  • Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
  • Laufey – Bewitched
  • Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
  • Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
  • Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
  • Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Mejor álbum de teatro musical

  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • Parade
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Productor del año, no clásico

  • Daniel Nigro
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Metro Boomin

Compositor del año, no clásico

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Justin Tranter
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas

Productor del año, clásico

  • Brian Pidgeon
  • David Frost
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Elaine Martone
  • Morten Lindberg

