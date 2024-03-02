Estos son los títulos que se despiden de Netflix en el mes de marzo

Los títulos que abandonan Netflix este mes. Con la llegada de un nuevo mes, la plataforma se despide de algunos de sus contenidos.

Generalmente, esto es hecho para hacer espacio para nuevas adiciones, pero antes, intenta disfrutar de los títulos que están a punto de abandonar la plataforma.

Asegúrate de aprovechar la oportunidad de ver tus favoritos antes de que desaparezcan. Aquí te presentamos los títulos que dirán adiós a Netflix en marzo. ¡No te los pierdas!

1 de marzo:

Aquaman (2018)

Bakugan Legends (Temporada 5)

Banyuki (2009)

Basic (2003)

Blockers (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Dune (2021)

Fat Ballerina – David A. Arnold (2019)

Good Boys (2019)

Gravity (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission (2018)

K-9 (1989)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Man (2006)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Lucy (2014)

Meet the Blacks (2016)

Mystic River (2003)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Paranormal Investigation (2018)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Sarvam Thaala Mayam (Versión en tamil) (2018)

Sea of Love (1989)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2011)

She’s All That (1999)

She’s the Man (2006)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Stand by Me (1986)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

The Next Three Days (2010)

The Strangers (2008)

Training Day (2001)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Weapon of Choice (2018)

2 de marzo:

Bee Movie (2007)

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

3 de marzo:

Lady Bird (2017)

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

5 de marzo:

Miss in Kiss (2016)

Tootsies & The Fake (2019)

8 de marzo:

Champions (Temporada 1)

9 de marzo:

Love and Monsters (2021)

13 de marzo:

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

14 de marzo:

Audrey (2020)

Çarsi Pazar (2015)

The Valhalla Murders (Serie limitada)

15 de marzo:

Dharmakshetra (2014)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

16 de marzo:

Burn Out (2017)

Get on Up (2014)

The Giver (2014)

17 de marzo:

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Savages (2012)

19 de marzo:

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)

The Cursed (2020)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The Present (2020)

Ultraviolet (Temporada 2)

20 de marzo:

Carol (2015)

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

21 de marzo:

Any Crybabies Around? (2020)

El silencio es bienvenido (2017)

Woodshock (2017)

30 de marzo:

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

31 de marzo:

Jackie Brown (1997)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)