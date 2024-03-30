Conoce cuáles son los estrenos de Netflix en abril del 2024

Netflix presenta un abanico de estrenos para deleitar a sus suscriptores en el mes de abril.
Desde la hilaridad irreverente de “Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer” hasta la magia deslumbrante de “The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman”, la diversión está garantizada.
Además, los clásicos animados cobran vida con “Hotel Transylvania 1″, llevando a los espectadores a un mundo de risas y monstruos entrañables. Y para los amantes del baloncesto y la aventura, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” promete emociones épicas en la cancha digital.
Con esta ecléctica selección, Netflix continúa su misión de cautivar y sorprender a su audiencia global.
Estrenos de Netflix en abril
1 de abril
- The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman
- American Graffiti
- Baby Driver
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Glass
- Happy Gilmore
- Hotel Transylvania 1
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Inside Man
- Molly’s Game
- Sex and the City Season 1-6
- Smokey and the Bandit I & II
- Split
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Land Before Time
- The Matrix 1 - 3
- Wild Things
- You’ve Got Mail
2 de abril
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
3 de abril
- Files of the Unexplained
4 de abril
- I Woke Up A Vampire: S2
- Ripley
5 de abril
- Parasyte: The Grey
- Scoop
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhe
8 de abril
- Spirit Rangers: S3
9 de abril
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
10 de abril
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
- What Jennifer Did
11 de abril
- Heartbreak High: S2
12 de abril
- A Journey
- Good Times
- Love, Divided
- Stolen
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
16 de abril
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
- Knocked Up
17 de abril
- Black Sails Seasons 1 - 4
- Our Living World
- The Circle: S6
- The Grimm Variations
18 de abril
- The Upshaws: Part 5
19 de abril
- Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
22 de abril
- CoComelon Lane: S2
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
24 de abril
- King Richard
25 de abril
- Dead Boy Detectives
26 de abril
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut