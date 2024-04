Revelan metraje inédito de James Gandolfini interpretando su icónico personaje como Tony Soprano

In 2010, James Gandolfini reprised his role as Tony Soprano to help the New York Knicks pursue free agent LeBron James.



The scene was taped in Gandolfini's actual NYC apartment, and according to co-star Edie Falco, he was very invested. 👀



More: https://t.co/DJ9erPJFtK pic.twitter.com/CkpGr2VLU5