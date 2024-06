Estas fueron las tres peleas que dinamitaron la relación de Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

(Clive Mason/Getty Images)