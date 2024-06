Kate Middleton sorprende al reaparecer en redes y revela que no ha salido de peligro

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public after a visit to The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city's diverse culture. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

