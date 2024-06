Experto afirma que aparición de Kate Middleton en Trooping the Color podría haber afectado su salud

Kate Middleton Trooping the Colour

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Britain is putting on a display of birthday pageantry for King Charles III, a military parade that is the Princess of Wales’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year. (James Manning/PA via AP)

