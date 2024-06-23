Todas las canciones sorpresa que interpretó Taylor Swift en el Eras Tour

Taylor Swift se encuentra en uno de los mejores momentos de su carrera, con The Eras Tour, siendo una de las giras más exitosas que ha tenido hasta ahora.
Cabe señalar que la artista anunció que será a fin de año cuando concluya el tour, así que aquí te compartimos cuáles han sido todas las canciones sorpresa que ha interpretado en cada uno de los shows.
Canciones del Eras Tour en 2023
- Glendale, AZ (17 de marzo): ‘mirrorball’ y ‘Tim McGraw’
- Glendale, AZ (18 de marzo): ‘State of Grace’ y ‘This Is Me Trying’
- Las Vegas, NV (24 de marzo): 'Our Song' y 'Snow on the Beach'
- Las Vegas, NV (25 de marzo): 'Cowboy Like Me' con Marcus Mumford y 'White Horse'
- Arlington, TX (31 de marzo): 'Sad Beautiful Tragic' y 'Ours'
- Arlington, TX (1 de abril): 'Death By a Thousand Cuts' y 'Clean'
- Arlington, TX (2 de abril): 'Jump Then Fall' y 'The Lucky One'
- Tampa, FL (13 de abril): 'Speak Now' y 'Treacherous'
- Tampa, FL (14 de abril): 'The Great War' con Aaron Dessner y 'You're On Your Own, Kid'
- Tampa, FL (15 de abril): 'Mad Woman' con Aaron Dessner y 'Mean'
- Houston, TX (21 de abril): 'Wonderland' y 'You're Not Sorry'
- Houston, TX (22 de abril): 'A Place In This World' y 'Today Was A Fairytale'
- Houston, TX (23 de abril): 'Begin Again' y 'Cold As You'
- Atlanta, GA (28 de abril): 'The Other Side of the Door' y 'Coney Island'
- Atlanta, GA (29 de abril): 'High Infidelity' y 'Gorgeous'
- Atlanta, GA (30 de abril): 'I Bet You Think About Me' y 'How You Get The Girl'
- Nashville, TN (5 de mayo): 'Sparks Fly' y 'Teardrops On My Guitar'
- Nashville, TN (6 de mayo): 'Out of the Woods' y 'Fifteen'
- Nashville, TN (7 de mayo): 'Would've Could've Should've' con Aaron Dessner y 'Mine'
- Filadelfia, PA (12 de mayo): 'Gold Rush' y 'Come Back…Be Here'
- Filadelfia, PA (13 de mayo): 'Forever & Always' y 'This Love'
- Filadelfia, PA (14 de mayo): 'Hey Stephen' y 'The Best Day'
- Foxborough, MA (19 de mayo): 'Should've Said No' y 'Better Man'
- Foxborough, MA (20 de mayo): 'Question…?' y 'Invisible'
- Foxborough, MA (21 de mayo): 'I Think He Knows' y 'Red'
- East Rutherford, NJ (26 de mayo): 'Getaway Car' con Jack Antonoff y 'Maroon'
- East Rutherford, NJ (27 de mayo): ‘Holy Ground’ y ‘False God’
- East Rutherford, NJ (28 de mayo): 'Welcome To New York' y 'Clean'
- Chicago, IL (2 de junio): 'I Wish You Would' y 'The Lakes'
- Chicago, IL (3 de junio): 'You All Over Me' con Maren Morris y 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
- Chicago, IL (4 de junio): 'Hits Different' y 'The Moment I Knew'
- Detroit, MI (9 de junio): 'Haunted' y 'I Almost Do'
- Detroit, MI (10 de junio): 'All You Had To Do Was Stay' y 'Breathe'
- Pittsburgh, PA (16 de junio): 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' y 'The Last Time'
- Pittsburgh, PA (17 de junio): 'Seven' con Aaron Dessner y 'The Story of Us'
- Minneapolis, MN (23 de junio): 'Paper Rings' y 'If This Was a Movie'
- Minneapolis, MN (24 de junio): 'Dear John' y 'Daylight'
- Cincinnati, OH (30 de junio): 'I'm Only Me When I'm With You' y 'Evermore'
- Cincinnati, OH (1 de julio): 'Ivy' con Aaron Dessner y 'I Miss You, I'm Sorry' con Gracie Abrams y 'Call It What You Want'
- Kansas City, MO (7 de julio): 'Never Grow Up' y 'When Emma Falls in Love'
- Kansas City, MO (8 de julio): 'Last Kiss' y 'Dorothea'
- Denver, CO (14 de julio): 'Picture to Burn' y 'Timeless'
- Denver, CO (15 de julio): 'Starlight' y 'Back to December'
- Seattle, WA (22 de julio): 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things' y 'Everything Has Changed'
- Seattle, WA (23 de julio): 'Message In a Bottle' y 'Tied Together With a Smile'
- Santa Clara, CA (28 de julio): 'Right Where You Left Me' con Aaron Dessner y 'Castles Crumbling'
- Santa Clara, CA (29 de julio): 'Stay Stay Stay' y 'All of the Girls You Loved Before'
- Los Ángeles, CA (3 de agosto): 'I Can See You' y 'Maroon'
- Los Ángeles, CA (4 de agosto): 'Our Song' y 'You Are In Love'
- Los Ángeles, CA (5 de agosto): 'Death By a Thousand Cuts' y 'You're On Your Own, Kid'
- Los Ángeles, CA (7 de agosto): 'Exile' y 'Dress'
- Los Ángeles, CA (8 de agosto): 'I Know Places' y 'King of My Heart'
- Los Ángeles, CA (9 de agosto): 'New Romantics' y 'New Year's Day'
- Ciudad de México, México (24 de agosto): 'I Forgot That You Existed' y 'Sweet Nothing'
- Ciudad de México, México (25 de agosto): 'Tell Me Why' y 'Snow on the Beach'
- Ciudad de México, México (26 de agosto): 'Cornelia Street' y 'You're On Your Own, Kid'
- Ciudad de México, México (27 de agosto): 'Afterglow' y 'Maroon'
- Buenos Aires, Argentina (9 de noviembre): 'The Very First Night' y 'Labyrinth'
- Buenos Aires, Argentina (10 de noviembre): Cancelado por lluvia
- Buenos Aires, Argentina (11 de noviembre): 'Is It Over Now?/Out of the Woods' y 'End Game'
- Buenos Aires, Argentina (12 de noviembre): 'Better Than Revenge' y 'Slut!'
- Río de Janeiro, Brasil (17 de noviembre): 'Stay Beautiful' y 'Suburban Legends'
- Río de Janeiro, Brasil (19 de noviembre): 'Dancing With Our Hands Tied' y 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky'
- Río de Janeiro, Brasil (20 de noviembre): 'ME!' y 'So It Goes...'
- São Paulo, Brasil (24 de noviembre): 'Now That We Don't Talk' y 'Innocent'
- São Paulo, Brasil (25 de noviembre): 'Safe & Sound' y 'Untouchable'
- São Paulo, Brasil (26 de noviembre): ‘Say Don’t Go’ y ‘It’s Time to Go’
Las canciones de 2024
- Tokio, Japón (7 de febrero): ‘Dear Reader’ y ‘Holy Ground’
- Tokio, Japón (8 de febrero): 'Eyes Open' y 'Electric Touch'
- Tokio, Japón (9 de febrero): 'Superman' y 'The Outside'
- Tokio, Japón (10 de febrero): 'Come In With The Rain' y 'You're On Your Own, Kid'
- Melbourne, Australia (16 de febrero): 'Red' y 'You're Losing Me'
- Melbourne, Australia (17 de febrero): 'Getaway Car/August/The Other Side of the Door' y 'This Is Me Trying'
- Melbourne, Australia (18 de febrero): ‘Come Back...Be Here/Daylight’ y ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’
- Sídney, Australia (23 de febrero): 'How You Get The Girl' y 'White Horse/Coney Island' con Sabrina Carpenter
- Sídney, Australia (24 de febrero): 'Should've Said No/You're Not Sorry' y 'New Year's Day/Peace'
- Sídney, Australia (25 de febrero): 'Is It Over Now?/I Wish You Would' y 'Haunted/Exile'
- Sídney, Australia (26 de febrero): 'Would've Could've Should've/Ivy' y 'Forever & Always/Maroon'
- Singapur (2 de marzo): 'Mine/Starlight' y 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever/Dress'
- Singapur (3 de marzo): 'Long Story Short/The Story of Us' y 'Clean/Evermore'
- Singapur (4 de marzo): 'Foolish One/Tell Me Why' y 'This Love/Call It What You Want'
- Singapur (7 de marzo): 'Death By a Thousand Cuts/Babe' y 'Fifteen/You're On Your Own, Kid'
- Singapur (8 de marzo): 'Sparks Fly/Gold Rush' y 'False God/Slut!'
- Singapur (9 de marzo): 'Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me' y 'Mirrorball/Epiphany'
- París, Francia (9 de mayo): 'Paris' y 'loml'
- París, Francia (10 de mayo): 'Is It Over Now?/Out of the Woods' y 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys'
- París, Francia (11 de mayo): 'Hey Stephen' y 'Maroon'
- París, Francia (12 de mayo): 'The Alchemy/Treacherous' y 'Begin Again/Paris'
- Estocolmo, Suecia (17 de mayo): 'I Think He Knows/Gorgeous' y 'Peter'
- Estocolmo, Suecia (18 de mayo): 'Guilty As Sin' y 'Say Don't Go/Welcome to New York/Clean'
- Estocolmo, Suecia (19 de mayo): 'Message In a Bottle/How You Get The Girl/New Romantics' y 'How Did It End?'
- Lisboa, Portugal (24 de mayo): 'Come Back...Be Here/The Way I Loved You/The Other Side of the Door' y 'Fresh Out The Slammer/High Infidelity'
- Lisboa, Portugal (25 de mayo): ‘The Tortured Poets Department/Now That We Don’t Talk’ y ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid/Long Live’
- Madrid, España (29 de mayo): 'Sparks Fly/I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' y 'I Look In People's Windows/Snow on the Beach'
- Madrid, España (30 de mayo): 'Our Song/Jump Then Fall' y 'King of My Heart'
- Lyon, Francia (2 de junio): 'The Prophecy/Long Story Short' y 'Fifteen/You're On Your Own, Kid'
- Lyon, Francia (3 de junio): 'Glitch/Everything Has Changed' y 'Chloe, Sam, Sophia or Marcus'
- Edimburgo, Reino Unido (7 de junio): 'Would've Could've Should've/I Know Places' y ''Tis The Damn Season/Daylight'
- Edimburgo, Reino Unido (8 de junio): ‘The Bolter/Getaway Car’ y ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before/Crazier’
- Edimburgo, Reino Unido (9 de junio): 'It's Nice To Have A Friend/Dorothea' y 'Haunted/Exile'
- Liverpool, Reino Unido (13 de junio): 'I Can See You/Mine' y 'Cornelia Street/Maroon'
- Liverpool, Reino Unido (14 de junio): 'This Is What You Came For/Gold Rush' y 'The Great War/You're Losing Me'
- Liverpool, Reino Unido (15 de junio): 'Carolina/No Body, No Crime' y 'The Manuscript/Red'
- Cardiff, Reino Unido (18 de junio): 'I Forgot That You Existed/This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things' y 'I Hate It Here/The Lakes'