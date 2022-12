Sigue la riña en el Universo de DC: Ray Fisher lanza críticas contra James Gunn y este le responde

The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny.



Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not.



Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job requirement for WB/DC 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6oY3VRaFhD